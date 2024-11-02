Politics by Mary Spiller Cardi B Blasts Trump As A ‘Hustler’ At Kamala Harris Milwaukee Rally Cardi B was joined by iconic rapper MC Lyte as well as GloRilla and Flo Milli at the Harris rally.







Cardi B spoke at a rally for Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Nov. 1. The “Press” rapper called Donald Trump a “hustler” who would never really support women’s rights, and revealed that she didn’t plan on voting until Harris entered the race.

Cardi B explained that she chose to endorse Harris after initially stating she wouldn’t be voting in the upcoming election; that was until the vice president was added to the ticket.

Cardi B said, “She changed my mind completely. I did not have faith in any candidate until she joined the race and said the things that I wanted to hear, that I wanted to see next in this country.”

The 32-year-old New York native explained that she resonated with Harris because she had also an “underdog.” She shared her experience with having her success challenged because she’s a woman.

“Just like Kamala Harris, I, too, have been the underdog. I’ve been underestimated, my success belittled and discredited. Let me tell you something. Women have to work 10 times harder, perform 10 times better, and still, people question how we got to the top.”

Cardi B added, “I can’t stand a bully, but just like Kamala, I always stand up to one.”

Notably, Cardi B named several of Harris’ policies that she’s in support of, like her initiative to keep grocery prices reasonable and to expand the child tax credit, so families can get a tax break to offer them support while rearing children.

After praising Harris, the rapper moved on to talking about former president Trump. She specifically honed in on a comment that he made earlier this week, where he stated that he would protect women “whether they like it or not.”

According to Deadline, Cardi stated during her speech, “People like Donald Trump don’t believe women deserve rights, and when those rights are taken away, they are nowhere to be found.”

She continued to bring up Trump’s vehement push to overturn Roe v. Wade and the resulting success of his plan, leaving women across the country struggling with the aftermath.

“If [Trump’s] definition of protection is not the freedom of choice, if his definition of protection is making sure our daughters have fewer rights than our mothers, then I don’t want it,” Cardi B said.

She expressed, “Hustling women out of their rights to their body is nasty work. Hustling Americans out of their hard-earned money by selling Trump watches, Trump sneakers, and Trump Bible — by the way, the watch is $100,000, made in China, another country he discredited — is nasty too.”

Cardi B is just one in a series of celebrities who have endorsed Harris and campaigned at her rallies on the last five days of her campaign tour. Prominent Black artists and voices set to be included in upcoming rallies include Spike Lee, Victoria Monét, 2 Chains, and Monica.

At the Milwaukee rally in particular, the crowd of over 12,000 were impassioned by a lineup of female rappers in addition to Cardi B. The rally included performances from the iconic MC Lyte, and popular new artists like GloRilla and Flo Milli.

Eighties rapper MC Lyte left the audience with some advice after performing some of her throwback hits. “Vote this season. There are no maybes about this scenario. That’s how serious it is,” Sshe told the crowd.

“Please take this treasure of information with you to those who have not voted yet, and stress to them how important it is, that on Tuesday night, we are celebrating because we put the right person in office.”

