Cardi B Breaks Down On Stand During Libel Trial 'I Felt Suicidal’ After YouTuber’s Brutal Allegations

On Thursday, “We Love You Cardi” started trending on Twitter after the rap superstar Cardi B took the stand and poured her heart out in a libel trial against YouTuber Tasha K.

Cardi B told a federal jury in Georgia on Thursday (Jan. 13) that blogger Tasha K bashed her on end with lies on her hugely popular YouTube show, so much so that she felt “extremely suicidal.”

The case stems from a 2019 lawsuit filed by the “WAP” rapper, which took issue with some 38 videos uploaded by Tasha K that took swipes at the star, including a statement in 2018 that Cardi B “f***** herself with beer bottles on f****** stripper stages.”

The “WAP” rapper got emotional on the stand, disclosing intimate details about derogatory commentary YouTuber Latasha Kebe shared with her audience, including stating that Cardi had the incurable disease herpes. Cardi has since denied that claim but said she has felt “worthless” and sought therapy because of the mental anguish she endured at the hands of Tasha K.

“I felt extremely suicidal,” Cardi B said. “Only an evil person could do that s–t,” Cardi B said, before apologizing for her language use.

The popular YouTuber known as Tasha K broadcast Cardi’s B’s business to her nearly one million YouTube followers.

Cardi admitted to folding under stress from the attacks and because of it suffered from fatigue, anxiety, weight loss, and migraines, Billboard reports.

During the trial, Cardi denied having the venereal disease herpes that Tasha K adamantly told her viewers that the rapper suffered. Cardi recounted how the vicious claim hurt her when she posted a photo kissing her daughter Kulture online, and someone responded matter-of-factly, saying she should not do so based on the herpes rumor perpetuated by the YouTuber.

According to a report by Law360, Tasha K reportedly admitted that she purposely published lies and other falsehoods about Cardi B to make bank from her blogging business.

Cardi’s fans rallied around the rapper and took to social media to show support, with many saying that the case has taken an emotional toll on the rapper.

People in this industry put Cardi through so much during and after her first pregnancy. We love you Cardi for remaining strong when so many people would’ve broken down. — Bardiology (@Bardiology_) January 13, 2022

After what Cardi doin imma need every celebrity tired of the blogs tht take things too far to start makin pockets hurt. I just heard someone from BTS apparently takin em to court. Love to see it. WE LOVE YOU CARDI pic.twitter.com/MCFcURSyDR — Quan (@QuanSimon20) January 13, 2022

We love you Cardi B ❤️❤️❤️ I’m so sorry you had to endure this pain.. you’re so strong and I know your comeback is going to be MASSIVE.. @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/07xeoBKboH — ♈️ (@MelW__) January 13, 2022

The case will rest until Tuesday (Jan. 18).