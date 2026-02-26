Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Cardi B Checks Trump Aide For Dragging Her Into Nicki Minaj Conservative Bot Conspiracy Cardi B is not with this week's drama regarding Nicki Minaj and her rise in the MAGA ranks.







Be careful about Cardi B. The “WAP” rapper recently checked a Trump aide for attempting to drag her into the Nicki Minaj bot controversy.

Cyabra, an Israeli disinformation tracking company, released a report, “Inauthentic Amplification of Political Discourse on Nicki Minaj’s X Account.” On Feb. 23, Politico shared the report, which asserted that a “sophisticated army of bots” helped catapult Minaj as a conservative public figure.

On X, Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz mentioned how Cardi B’s agent, Mike G, has invested in Cyabra, hinting that she may have something to do with its latest report. The conservative staffer even called Cardi a “former Kamala Harris surrogate” while mentioning her zero tolerance for ICE agents appearing at her shows.

Cardi swiftly shut it down.

Listen, you involved me in something that has nothing to do wit me so now we’re gonna talk about the facts.. Cyabra is a data company with a lot of investors like Mike G, customers like Elon Musk and Pepsi that use that company for data and even has Mike Pompeo on the board of… https://t.co/OloFQXnj2v — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 23, 2026

“Listen, you involved me in something that has nothing to do wit me so now we’re gonna talk about the facts…” explained Cardi. “Cyabra is a data company with a lot of investors like Mike G, customers like Elon Musk and Pepsi that use that company for data, and even has Mike Pompeo on the board of advisors…”

She then made it very clear that “the data is VERY real and leave me out of your bullsh*t. I do not have anything to do with that, and I don’t give AF!! Now lie and say that’s not true!!!”

Cardi then called out Bruesewitz out: “See what happen when you involve me in shit that don’t have nothing to do with me? I get down to the GRISTLE of it!! And btw I am still gonna sue you, you wet dirty dog.”

Let’s see what happens next.

