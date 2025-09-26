New York City Commuters Will Hear Cardi B’s Voice While Riding Subway

New York City commuters will hear the voice of Cardi B., even if they don’t purchase her latest album, “Am I the Drama?” as the Bronx-bred recording artist has recorded some public service announcements for the New York City transit system.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the country’s largest transportation system, serving a population of over 15 million people, has informed its riders that the woman named Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, a former reality TV star, has recorded messages that will be heard throughout the subway system. The “Bodak Yellow” recording artist, who came out the gate in 2017 with a Billboard No. 1 single, will be directing commuters to do the right thing as they travel through the subway.

“Hey, New York! It’s Cardi B., I’m here at the MTA recording some PSAs you’ll be hearing in the subway stations.

“We’re walking here! Steps are for stepping, not sitting.”

“Move it, bucko!”

“These trains don’t move without you, so make sure you pay that fare and keep it real.”

“Stop subway surfing!”

“Ride safe, keep it cute, and keep it moving.”

“Okurrrr!”

“Love you guys!”

We teamed up with NYC’s own @iamcardib on PSAs that will play in subway stations across our system. pic.twitter.com/Kie7b7L2q0 — MTA (@MTA) September 23, 2025

Cardi, who is never afraid to speak her mind, recently hit the Billboard charts with another No. 1 album after her latest project was released Sept. 19. With a tie-in promotion with retailer Walmart, the album created a new Guinness World Record when the company made 176 drone deliveries in one hour.

“I can’t even believe this getting my album from my album has been literally flying off the shelf from Walmart, because Walmart has been delivering my album in drones in the Fort Worth part of Dallas, Texas. . .I’m so thankful because we even broke the most deliveries in one hour.”