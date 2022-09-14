Cardi B Donates $100,000 During Surprise Visit to Bronx School She Attended

Hip-hop superstar Cardi B returned to her roots and made her hometown proud with a significant donation financial donation to her alma mater.

According to Fortune, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, who the world knows as Cardi B, went back to her Morris Heights neighborhood in the Bronx, N.Y., and surprised her old school with a $100,000 donation.

Shout out to @ABC7NY for this amazing news article about @kbainnyc & @iamcardib touring the boroughs to spread Human Justice. Check out the link below:https://t.co/sokrsh7FHB — Community Capacity Development (@ccdworldwide) September 14, 2022

Students attending I.S. 232 got a visit, arranged by Community Capacity Development, from the Bodak Yellow rapper on Tuesday morning.

This is what we mean when we say “representation”. @iamcardib spoke about growing up in a low income neighborhood and viewing her education as a way out. We appreciate her raw authenticity and look forward to sharing more with you all about her visit! #Cardi pic.twitter.com/lC4kjsxS4P — Community Capacity Development (@ccdworldwide) September 13, 2022

The Love & Hip Hop star gave the children some words of wisdom and encouraged them to think about their futures when making decisions.

part of Cardi B's inspiring speech for the younger generation at @ccdworldwide today pic.twitter.com/iwkJ9OZA7k — CardiBArchive🌶 (@cardibarchive_) September 13, 2022

Cardi B made the donation after appearing on her Instagram Live last week to ask people how they are surviving in this climate. The reality of inflation struck the Bronx-raised artist, who was concerned for those who aren’t as financially stable. Cardi B shared how she was helping her cousin find an apartment and realized how high the costs have soared in recent years. She took to social media to legitimately ask people how they do it.

“I was looking at some areas. The way that the prices soar up…like how are people surviving? I want to know. My family and my friends, they’re so grateful to have me, but it’s just like, what happens to people who don’t have a me?” Cardi asked her followers.

She reposted the video clip to her Twitter account.

