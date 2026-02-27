News by Sharelle B. McNair Jasmine Crockett Scores An Endorsement From Cardi B Who Urged Voters To ‘Please Vote For My Sister’ Crockett welcomed the endorsement, reposting the video with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s famous “Okurrr” line.







While entertaining fans during her sold-out tour, Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B took some time to address the important issue of early voting, endorsing Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett as the candidate who will fight for all in Texas.

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, took to her Instagram account, with 164 million followers, to highlight why Crockett should be the primary candidate for the Texas U.S. Senate seat.

“Early voting is happening right now in Texas, and we need Jasmine Crockett to win. She is running for U.S. Senate, and if you want someone who is going to fight for your rights, you want someone who’s going to fight for your community, if you want someone that’s going to go up there and represent you and represent your issues, please vote for my sister Jasmine Crockett,” she said.

“Because one thing about it, she’s going to fight her best, she’s going to fight forever. She has to, so your voice and your problems can be heard. Vote right now. This counts so much.”

Cardi B campaigns for Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the ongoing Texas senate primaries:



"If you want somebody who can fight for your rights..then you need to vote for Jasmine Crockett" pic.twitter.com/vYRGljZg4W — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) February 26, 2026

Crockett welcomed the endorsement, reposting the video with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s famous “Okurrr” line. “Okurrr. Y’all heard my good sis!!! She’s on a SOLD OUT tour and still took a minute to tap in. We’ve got 2 days of Early Voting left. Let’s gooooo!!! #JasmineForUS #TexasTough,” the Senate hopeful wrote on X.

Okurrr💅🏾Y’all heard my good sis!!! She’s on a SOLD OUT tour and still took a minute to tap in. We’ve got 2 days of Early Voting left. Let’s gooooo!!! #JasmineForUS #TexasTough pic.twitter.com/3whfAEooa5 — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) February 26, 2026

The seat, currently held by GOP Sen. John Cornyn, is a hot-ticket ballot, with Crockett and state Rep. James Talarico eyeing to turn the Lone Star state blue. Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt and Attorney General Ken Paxton are running against Cornyn, which is seemingly causing some concern for the party, raising feelings of potential defeat, contingent on who wins the Democratic primary.

According to Politico, Crockett and Talarico have Senate Republicans shaken by the possibility of being forced to foot a hefty bill that would be better spent on other pivotal battleground races in North Carolina, Georgia, and Michigan, which hold the key to taking control of the Senate.

“Honestly, if you look at the polling in a general election setting, I don’t think it’s outside the realm of possibility that the seat [flips], depending on who the Democrats nominate,” Majority Leader John Thune, who endorsed Cornyn, said.

Paxton doesn’t seem to be bothered. He inserted himself into hip-hop’s business by responding to Cardi B’s endorsement, saying he is “team Nicki Minaj,” known as a constant feuder with the “Am I The Drama?” rapper, and labeling himself as President Donald Trump’s “number one fan.”

