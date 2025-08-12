Entertainment by Mary Spiller Cardi B, Accused Of Fat-Shaming Fans During Livestream, Defends Her Comments Online, fans slammed Cardi B for refusing to apologize for the comments.







Cardi B is facing backlash after comments she made during an Instagram Live about her merchandise sales were widely criticized as fat-shaming.

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old rapper joked about how quickly her 3XL T-shirts sold out, but her choice of words upset many fans.

“What I wanted to tell y’all is that we really underestimated the box sets, so the box sets are completely sold out—especially because you fat fks—clearly you guys are fat as f***, no Chick-fil-A for y’all—the 3XL sold out like in 20 minutes,” she said.

The artist, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, went on after fans in the livestream began to get offended.

“Now I know my fans is fat. I can’t even make fun of fat people no more. Don’t call me fatphobic, y’all, ’cause everyone made fun of my BBL [Brazilian butt lift], so don’t. I can body-shame people ’cause y’all body-shame me. If y’all body-shame me, I can body-shame y’all,” Cardi retorted.

“This is a body-shaming space. You can talk about my body and I’ll talk about yours, so if I call you fat, it’s not a big deal,” Cardi said.

Clips of the livestream quickly spread across social media, with many users accusing Cardi B of disrespecting the very fans who helped her merchandise sell out in minutes.

parasocial relationships are so fucking weird because what do you mean you’re okay with Cardi calling yall fat fucks? And then proceeding to be fatphobic to samyra who held cardi accountable for what she said?!?



and I love cardi but wtf — like a mechanical bull❤️‍🔥🐂 (@AmayaEKelly) August 10, 2025

acknowledging that you didnt realize how many fat fans you had and still referring to them as fat fucks is a choice. cardi i love you down but this aint it. https://t.co/nHEC7NhHB4 — START SH**TING THESE NIGGAS (@videovxyn) August 6, 2025

willful ignorance and the lack of critical thinking will be the death of us. it’s insane how ppl choose to ignore fatphobia as the systemic issue it is. the girl literally recommended books and cardi tb “im not reading anything”… we can tell. https://t.co/EWwH7b3obW — brea (@brearechale) August 10, 2025

fat people buy out your merch, you call them fat fucks, admit to telling fat jokes, then make up a bunch of fake fat people who body shame you so you can say it's OK to body shame fat people cuz these fictional fat people talk about your BBLs …. take the L, Cardi. ridiculous. — the crayola marker from 1975 (@nissyiam) August 8, 2025

Cardi B is fatphobic and u are a loser if you support her — housing 🏡 5600/7500 (@cyberch8se) August 11, 2025

In a TikTok response to the criticism, Cardi insisted her fatphobic remarks were meant as a joke. She told viewers not to take her words so seriously, even playfully offering a cupcake to the camera. She also made it clear she had no plans to apologize, saying people were being overly sensitive.

TikTok influencer Samyra addressed the incident in her video, saying, “No, they shouldn’t make fun of your BBL. But also no, you shouldn’t be making fun of fat people.”

Cardi B replied by telling Samyra to “shut the f*** up,” doubling down on her stance.

Cardi B responds to plus-sized creator Samyra about her fatphobic comments about her fans selling out her 3XL merch. pic.twitter.com/H7SEFWivkX — Pop Base Updates (@PopBaseUpdates) August 9, 2025

The comments came as Cardi promoted box sets for her upcoming album, Am I the Drama?, which include a signed CD and exclusive T-shirt. All sizes are currently sold out on her website, according to Yahoo.

RELATED CONTENT: New Jersey’s Misplaced Focus: 77-Year-Old Assata Shakur Tops The State’s Most Wanted List