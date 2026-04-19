Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘I’m Not Performing!’: Cardi B Threatens To Walk In Atlanta Over Disrespect To Her Team — Then Closes Out Smash Tour Strong State Farm Arena staffers in Atlanta were reportedly rude to Cardi's team, prompting the rapper to publicly check them on the issue.







Cardi B does not tolerate disrespect toward her team, almost cancelling the final stop on her “Little Miss Drama” Tour in Atlanta over the issue on April 18.

The Bronx-born rapper threatened to cancel the April 18 show after getting in a verbal fight with staffers at State Farm Arena. According to Complex, Cardi was concerned over her own team’s treatment by the arena’s employees. This incident led her to step in and check the alleged disrespectful behavior.

While not sharing details on what prompted the rudeness, the 33-year-old reportedly called out the arena’s attitude toward her people. She even threatened not to perform due to the issue.

Famously unafraid to speak about the behind-the-scenes of her life, the entertainer even showed part of the altercation on Instagram Live ahead of the event. DJ Akademiks showed part of the recorded livestream, which displayed Cardi yelling at the arena’s management.

“Your f***ing employees are being disrespectful… I’m not performing today,” expressed Cardi B. “We got in here, your employees are being fucking rude for no reason, being rude for no reason. I feel a certain type of way, because you being disrespectful. I did 35 shows, and I never had a problem, and we’ve been kind to everybody.”

Cardi B then warned to social media about abusing power, and how she remains unafraid to call out others for doing so. However, instead of taking out her frustrations on the fans, Cardi assured that the show would go on.

When you hold power and authority, use it with kindness and respect. Never abuse it… because not everyone will endure your arrogance in silence. Treat others exactly like you demand to be treated. Atlanta… I’ll see you soon. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 19, 2026

“When you hold power and authority, use it with kindness and respect,” asserted the mother of four. “Never abuse it… because not everyone will endure your arrogance in silence. Treat others exactly like you demand to be treated. Atlanta… I’ll see you soon.”

The closeout show officially ended the “Little Miss Drama” tour for the rapper, who began the slew of concerts Feb. 11. To accompany her second LP, “Am I The Drama?,” the tour featured 35 shows across 30 cities in the U.S. and Canada, including a two-night stint in Atlanta.

According to Baller Alert, Cardi B cashed in on her first headlining arena tour. She reportedly earned $70 million from her sold-out shows, solidifying her place as a dominant figure in female rap.

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