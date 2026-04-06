News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman NYC Mayor Mamdani Taps Cardi B To Promote Jingle Competition For 2-K Program The mayor and the Bronx rapper want NYC families to take advantage of this free childcare opportunity.







New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Cardi B are joining forces again, this time to promote a new initiative for local families.

The boots-on-the-ground mayor and the Bronx-born rapper are promoting the release of 2-K program applications for New York residents. According to CBS News, the Childcare for All program expects to start in the fall, with 2,000 seats available for families to apply for.

As a mother of four, Cardi B understands the importance of these opportunities for both child and parent. Not only does the 2-K program help children get an early start to education, but it also provides free childcare for working parents.

“Sometimes, us women, we can’t really go forward because we don’t have nobody to help us take care of our kids,” she said.

However, the 2-K program has a short application window. Submissions open June 2 with a deadline of June 26. Families can expect to hear if their child has gained a spot in August.

While the program already has the A-list entertainer to help with its marketing, the rapper wants others to join the promotion through a jingle competition. New Yorkers can submit original 15 to 30-second jingles all about turning in those 2-K applications.

“As Cardi B says: ‘I can get ’em both. I don’t wanna choose.’ With universal child care, New Yorkers won’t have to,” Mamdani said in a statement. “For too long, families have been forced to choose between affordable care and staying in the city they love. Now, they can have both—free care in the greatest city in the world.”

A panel of guest judges, including the “Get Up 10” rapper, will decide on the winner. The winning jingle will become the official song for the program and will be heard across New York radio stations.

Those opting to apply for the jingle competition must do so by April 17.

In the meantime, Mamdani is preparing to roll out one of his biggest plans yet with the Childcare For All program. Partnering with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, this first-year rollout will pave the way for increased spending and more families to take part in the 2-K program.

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