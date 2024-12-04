Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Cardi B Fires Back As Fans Hate On Partnership With Controversial Fast Fashion Brand Shein Fans wondered if Cardi B was desperate for a check from the fast fashion brand, considering she usually rocks couture.







Cardi B is about her money, no matter where it comes from. The rapper clapped back at fans questioning her latest partnership with a prominent, yet controversial fast fashion brand.

The Bronx rapper posted a video on Dec. 3 wearing pieces from SHEIN, known for its questionable business ethics, as reported by The Independent. She encouraged her 165 million followers to use her promo code and buy new winter coats.

“Ladies, this year we’re investing in a good coat,” she said in the background of the video, wearing multiple outerwear pieces from the brand. “Don’t be walking around with that jean jacket you wore in the spring. Or don’t go into the club like, ‘I ain’t cold.’”

Given Cardi B’s rise in fashion, fans began to wonder why she would partner with the brand. Commenters also questioned the authenticity of the collaboration and whether the mother of three is desperate for a check.

One commenter stated, “Girl, you wear Hermes and Chanel, not Shein.”

“Shein?!?! Are you kidding me? That’s embarrassing,” said another.

The criticism even spread to another social media platform, with X users sharing their opinions on the matter.

“This is so embarrassing,” said one Cardi B fan account. “Shein promo…. she needs to regroup and figure something else because…”

However, Cardi B fired back at the naysayers hating on her partnership. She exposed some potential details on her contract with Shein, saying the lofty price is worth the endorsement.

“If someone is offering me $700,000 dollars to do a [expletive] video that I don’t got to put on my Instagram feed, I’m going to do it,” she said in audio re-shared on The Breakfast Club. “And it’s not because [expletive] going broke… it’s that I’m not going to pass on easy money.”

The Grammy winner doubled down that her pockets were full, but that did not stop her from still chasing the bag.

She added, “I’m not trying to survive; I just like making easy money.”

Even if fans disagree, Cardi B is sticking behind making the easy cash.

RELATED CONTENT: Brittney And Cherelle Griner Share The First Images Of Son Bash