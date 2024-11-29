News by Kandiss Edwards Brittney And Cherelle Griner Share The First Images Of Son Bash Brittney and Cherelle Griner introduce baby Bash to the world.







Brittney and Cherelle Griner shared the first images of the new addition to their family, Baby Bash.

The WNBA legend posted several images of their 4-month-old son on Instagram. The Griners also posted multiple images of their family in Bash’s nursery.

Preceding matching pajamas, Cherelle wore a white two-piece pajama set, while Britney chose a black and white flannel set. The ladies dressed Bash in a black two-piece set with a white skull decal.

The Griners thanked Strolleria for giving them a nursing chair in Bash’s modern, olive-and-beige-toned room, complete with a “Bash Griner” sign adorning the wall.

“Thank you, @strolleria, for providing the most comfortable nursing chair and stroller. Relle and I both fall asleep with Bash at night in that chair and wake up without aches and pains! That’s a plus in my book!”

The birth of baby Bash is another speck of joy for the WNBA All-Star and her spouse, who have faced a tumultuous few years. In February 2022, Griner was “wrongfully convicted” by a Russian court for entering the country with vape pens and hashish oil. The then Phoenix Mercury player was held in Russian prison for 8 months and was eventually freed through a deal secured by the United States.

Since the new mom’s release, BLACK ENTERPRISE has reported on the many wins for the couple. In December 2023, Brittney signed a deal with Disney to produce a scripted series about her time in confinement. The first-time producer is taking on the project with Cherelle, who will executive produce. Independently both women are thriving, Brittney released her first memoir, Coming Home, chronicling her life as WNBA player and former international prisoner. Cherelle recently completed law school and obtained her Juris Doctorate. The first-time mom spoke about her excitement about graduating from an HBCU via a post on Instagram.

“I didn’t just go to law school – I went to one of THE 6 HBCU law schools remaining! The way my ancestors are smiling,” she wrote.

In a separate post, Griner expressed her pride and admiration for her hardworking spouse.

“There aren’t enough words for me to express how abundantly proud I am of you, baby. To be able to see first hand the hard work, determination, and passion you had during this journey of becoming an attorney! Congratulation,s Attorney Cherelle Griner.”

The Griners have proven themselves able to leap over hurdles and come out on top. Hopefully, Bash’s entry into the world will be another entry on a long list of wins.

