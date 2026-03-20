Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Cardi B Enters Beauty Game With Grow-Good Haircare Launch To remain accessible to her core audience, the line is currently priced at under $20 per item







After years of sharing her hair growth journey, Grammy-winning artist Cardi B has officially launched her own haircare line Grow-Good Beauty.

Grow-Good focuses on hair health and length retention and is scheduled for a digital launch on April 15.

The “WAP” rapper’s passion for haircare was first displayed in her viral “kitchen masks,” where she used natural ingredients to repair her own hair. Grow-Good Beauty aims to professionalize those DIY methods by incorporating Fiberlace, a proprietary plant-based complex engineered to fortify the hair shaft and minimize breakage, according to Beauty INC, which interviewed the rapper.

“I made Grow-Good because I really put the work in on my hair,” Cardi B said. “I was doing my own masks in my kitchen… using what I already knew from my family’s recipes. I really took my time to get my hair looking healthy again after years of damage. Now I wanna share my hair journey with everybody.”

To remain accessible to her core audience, the line is currently priced at under $20 per item. The initial “Core Collection” includes four primary systems:

The Grow-Good Beauty debut collection consists of a four-step “Core Collection” designed to bring professional-grade maintenance to an accessible price point:

Wash Cycle / Wash Cycle+ ($14.99): A duo of strengthening and clarifying shampoos engineered to clean the scalp while fortifying the hair fiber.

Soft Serve / Soft Serve+ ($14.99): Hydrating and detangling conditioners that focus on moisture retention and ease of styling.

Get Rich Mask ($19.99): The collection’s most intensive treatment, utilizing avocado and banana extracts to provide deep repair and mimic Cardi B’s signature DIY recipes.

Everything Serum ($17.99): A multi-tasking finishing product that serves as a heat protectant and a shield against environmental humidity.

Cardi B told Beauty INC she is working hard to provide a healthy foundation for diverse hair textures and spread a confidence she did not always possess.

“When I was younger, I really used to hate my hair,” she shared during a recent profile. “Now that I’m older, I grew to love it and appreciate it. I wanted to create something that helps people feel confident about their texture.”

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