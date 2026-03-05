Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Cardi B Is Back In Court And Determined To Beef With Tasha K ‘Foreva!’ Almánzar’s latest legal request seeks a broadened review of Kebe’s financials







Cardi B is dedicated to her long-running legal dispute with YouTuber Tasha K.

Cardi is seeking a closer review of the blogger’s finances as part of an ongoing settlement, which awarded the rapper a $3.9 million defamation judgment, according to TMZ.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, is asking that Tasha K, whose legal name is Latasha Kebe, appear in person for a detailed examination of her financial records. The request is part of Cardi B’s efforts to secure her judgment against the blogger who has repeatedly said she would not pay.

Almánzar’s latest legal request seeks a broader review of Kebe’s financials. Attorneys for the WAP rapper want documentation of Kebe’s income streams, including bank statements, tax returns, and revenue through YouTube and other social media platforms. The move would allow Cardi B’s legal team to verify the blogger’s income to ensure previously submitted financial disclosures are accurate.

The legal conflict began in 2019 when Cardi B sued Kebe for defamation after the blogger made claims about the rapper’s health and marriage on her online platform. A jury later ruled in Cardi B’s favor and awarded approximately $3.9 million in damages for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In 2025, the parties agreed to a structured repayment arrangement tied to Kebe’s bankruptcy proceedings. Under the agreement, Kebe is expected to pay $1.2 million over five years toward the judgment. She must provide quarterly disclosures detailing her finances. The settlement also includes a non-disparagement clause preventing Kebe from making “derogatory, disparaging, or defamatory” statements about Cardi B or her family.

Kebe previously stated in court filings that she filed for bankruptcy and has limited income. According to Tasha K, her earnings are primarily generated from digital content creation and social media.

The dispute between the rapper and the blogger has stretched across several years and multiple legal proceedings. Although the effort to receive her payment from Kebe has yet to yield significant fruit, it is clear Almánzar is willing to go to great lengths to collect.

