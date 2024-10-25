Beyoncé Reportedly Set To Endorse Kamala Harris At Houston Rally Appearance

Kamala Harris is expected to get Beyoncé’s official endorsement when the superstar singer appears at the presidential candidate’s Houston rally on Friday.

Beyoncé’s appearance puts an end to months of speculation over whether the global pop star would endorse Harris. Sources familiar with planning for the event say the “Halo” singer is set to attend the rally alongside her mother, Tina Knowles, and country music legend Willie Nelson, Washington Post reports.

The endorsement follows that of fellow global pop star Taylor Swift, who endorsed Harris for president last month. Rumors swirled that Beyoncé would perform a close-out performance at the Democratic National Convention in August.

Beyoncé has been a public supporter of Democratic presidential nominees since Barack Obama’s win in 2008. The “Cuff It” singer performed the “Star-Spangled Banner” in Washington, DC.C. at Obama’s inauguration ceremony in 2009 and followed up with a cover of Etta James’ “At Last” for President Obama and Michelle Obama’ 2009 Inaugural Ball dance.

She performed at a rally for Hillary Clinton shortly before the 2016 presidential election, and in 2020, Beyoncé showed her support for the Joe Biden-Harris ticket when she displayed her “I Voted” sticker while wearing a “Biden Harris” face mask on the eve of the election.

“Come thru, Texas! #Vote,” she captioned her black-and-white Instagram boomerang.

Lady Gaga reposted the image to her Instagram Story, writing, “Let’s go blue, Texas. Queen B says so!”

Beyoncé joins a growing list of celebrities who have worked to help get Harris elected, including Oprah Winfrey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Matt Damon, Robert De Niro, and Lizzo. Earlier this week, Eminem introduced Barack Obama at a Harris campaign rally in Detroit and on Thursday, Bruce Springsteen performed in Atlanta at a rally with Harris and Barack Obama.

Harris is heading to Texas, which her campaign describes as “ground zero of the nation’s extreme abortion bans,” to hold a rally focused on abortion rights. Campaign officials say Harris intends to address the threat she believes former President Donald Trump poses to women and supporters of reproductive rights.

