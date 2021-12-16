Cardi B Breaks Own Record With Third Diamond Record

A new week, a new accolade for Bronx-born rapper and entertainer, Cardi B!

Not even three weeks after becoming the first female rapper to score two diamond (10 million units sold) certified records, Cardi B breaks her own record by obtaining another diamond record!

Now Cardi B’s 2018 single I Like It, which featured Bad Bunny and J Balvin, has recently been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), making it a record-breaking three diamond records for the award-winning artist.

The former Love & Hip-Hop star made the announcement on her Instagram account after getting the news.

“Wow I’m sooo happy 🥺😭☺️! My album came out in 2018 and it’s still breaking records. I have a solo 💎 record, a feature 💎 record and now ANOTHER 💎 record from a collab with 2 people that I look up to and love so much, @jbalvin & @badbunnypr 😱! I remember like it was yesterday when this song went #1 and now it’s Diamond. I honestly just can’t believe this is happening! I’m so proud to have two songs off my debut album go Diamond. I hope I can achieve the same or even better on my next one 🙏🏼. Thank you everyone that has supported and loved this record 💛💛”

Now, this accomplishment makes her the first female rapper to have three diamond records. Bodak Yellow, off her debut album, was her first. Girls Like You, which was recently certified diamond, is the second record that placed Cardi B in the history books!

Now, Cardi B has leapfrogged past Lady Gaga (Who has two diamond records) and joins Katy Perry as the only women to have three diamond records.

Cardi B also left fans with a fun fact.

“This song started my great relationship with Balenciaga and is the record that gets me the most coin since it’s requested for commercials and brands all the time 😩😂😩😩”