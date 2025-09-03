Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Cardi B Found Not Guilty Of Assault In Civil Trial Cardi B secures another legal victory after being cleared of assault in a 2018 case.







Cardi B scored a legal victory after a jury found her not guilty in a civil assault case brought by a former security guard.

The Sept. 2 ruling came after Cardi B spent more than two days testifying in the civil suit filed by Emani Ellis, a former security guard who accused her of assault during a 2018 incident at a medical office where she worked. Following the verdict, Cardi B expressed relief, telling reporters she had even missed her children’s first day of school over what she called a “frivolous” lawsuit, CNN reports.

“I’m not even playing around, even if I’m on my deathbed, I swear to God I will say it on my deathbed, I did not touch that woman,” she said. “I did not touch that girl. I didn’t lay my hands on that girl.”

At the time, Cardi B was secretly pregnant and heading to an obstetrician appointment when she claimed Ellis began filming her without consent. While the “I Like It” rapper has consistently denied any assault, Ellis sued for $24 million, alleging assault, battery, and emotional distress, citing medical costs for a facial scratch. However, the court ultimately rejected her claims.

“The next person to try to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m going to countersue,” Cardi B said after the verdict. “And I’m going to make you pay. Because this is not OK. I think people have these misinterpretations of celebrities. Like it’s that, ‘Oh, well, we could ask for this and they’re going to settle.’ You don’t work at home, and you don’t work all day, and you don’t work for your money to give out your money. So don’t ever think that I’m just going to give you my money that I work hard for.”

The rapper also asked her fans not to torment Ellis on social media and expressed her hope “that this is something I leave behind.”

Ellis, however, slammed Cardi B’s courtroom behavior as “totally unprofessional,” telling reporters that the rapper’s “body language, body gestures, facial expressions, and disrespect for the court speak to who she is.”

