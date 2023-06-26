Could This Be The End Of The Cardi B And Offset Era As We Know It?

Cardi B didn’t cheat on Offset but is jokingly singing about how she “should have cheated” on her husband considering his adulterous past.

The rapper took to Twitter Spaces on Monday, June 26, 2023, to clear up cheating rumors ignited by her husband. While Offset was preparing for his Migos reunion performance with Quavo at the BET Awards, he was also stressing about his marriage with Cardi.

It all started Friday when Offset sent out an Instagram Story message calling out an unnamed someone he allegedly caught sending Cardi DMs, as captured by XXL.

“I seen them dm to my wife ima run into you [blowing smoking emoji] b***h,” Offset wrote.

In a second post, Offset shared a screenshot of the message the alleged culprit sent to his wife on her birthday.

“Happy B day !! Enjoy your day … don’t let none throw you off !!” the message read. “Somebody sent me invitation ion no if it’s real or not ! An I be hearing s**t but from me to you 1000 on every aspect from the biggest s**t down to me even dm you !!”

The message continued. “I’ll ever do no cornball s**t r even do none to make your people mad etc !! I hate when a mf think ima f*** n***a cause I Really come from a genuine place.”

Things continued to escalate going into Sunday when Offset and Quavo stole the show by reuniting on stage after feuding in the wake of Takeoff’s death. Offset returned to his Instagram Story on Monday, June 26, to accuse Cardi B of cheating on him.

“My wife fu*ked a ni**a on me gang y’all ni**as know how I come,” he wrote in the since-deleted post.

Offset with a post and delete alleging that Cardi B cheated on him. pic.twitter.com/jH5K40M02w — RAGE WORLD (@TheRageWorld) June 26, 2023

If fans were thinking the post was just a hacked account gone wrong, Cardi B hopped on Twitter Spaces to respond to her husband’s claims and confirm their marital woes. In a video clip circulating online, Cardi can be heard singing Keyshia Cole’s 2005 R&B hit “I Should Have Cheated.”

Cardi B has cleared up all the rumors of her reportedly cheating on Offset. pic.twitter.com/8ft194hDDP — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTings) June 26, 2023

She went on to tell her fans not to listen “to that country man,” and denied the claims he made against her.

“Don’t pay attention that country man. That Spaces the other day got motherfu**ers spiraling and thinking sh*t,” she explained.

“Come on now. I’m fu*king Cardi B, n***a. I think sometimes motherfu**ers forget. I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p*ssy to anybody it be not just anybody. Can’t f*ck regular-degular-shmegular, ’cause they gonna tell the world. And I can’t f*ck anybody in the industry, ’cause they gonna tell too.”

The Grammy award-winning rapper continued by referencing a fellow female rapper and told her husband to “stop acting stupid” on social media.

“Y’all ever heard that Rubi Rose where she says ‘got a big a** mouth?’ So please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting Stupid,” she said.

“Going crazy over a f*cking space. Don’t play with me. What the f*ck. Stop playing. Thats all I’m gonna motherfu*kng say.”

Things have been going well for Offset and Cardi B up until recently. But fans can remember when the two almost called it quits due to Offset cheating on Cardi back in 2018, US Weekly reported.

Cardi B and Offset have been married since 2017 and share two children—daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave. Hopefully, all is well in the Cephus household and the latest quarrel just needs some “straightening.”

