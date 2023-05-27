Tasha K Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy After Defaming Cardi B

According to documents obtained by Neighborhood Talk, the controversial YouTube personality Tasha K, whose government name is LaTasha Kebe, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 25.

This comes after Kebe lost her appeal in the historical court battle against rapper Cardi B.

According to court documents posted on the Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, Kebe had $95 in her Chase bank account at the time of filing. Her personal property was assessed to be worth $58,595.56. This includes purses, cars, clothes, and an engagement ring.

In October of 2022, The “I Like It” rapper unsuccessfully attempted to garnish funds from Kebe’s Chase Bank account.

Cardi B’s legal team also filed a motion against Google, who owns Youtube, to garnish the vlogger’s wages.

On April 20, a writ of execution was filed against Tasha K. The court documents obtained by XXL stated that Kebe’s property can be seized to recover the nearly $4 million owed.

During an appearance on ALLBLK’s Social Society, the Youtuber hinted that she could not afford to pay the Grammy winner.

“I aint got it,” she told the show’s hosts.

After losing the appeal, Kebe took to IG to apologize to the rapper.

“Today we throw in the white flag. What happened will never happen again. To Cardi [and] her team, I apologize sincere. We live and learn.”

It’s unclear if the apology was accepted, but the rapper appears to be moving forward with collection efforts.

Last month Tasha K, addressed the rapper via Twitter.

“Look! Sis & Law I Know you need that cause work is slow for all of us right now, but right now, I ain’t got it! But let your lawyers know that when I’m up, you gone be up & stuck… You get first dibs after this irs bill gets paid… “

