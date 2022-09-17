Cardi B Accepts Plea Arrangement in 2018 Queens, N.Y. Strip Club Incident

“I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most—the music and my fans.”

The announcement of her plea was made on the day the trial was supposed to start. Prosecutors told the court that they reached a deal with the Bronx rapper and her two co-defendants. She consented to a discharge conditional on 15 days of community service, and for the victims of the attack to receive a three-year order of protection.

The original indictment against her and the co-defendants included two felonies and 12 charges in total. The charges included harassment, criminal solicitation, and conspiracy. There were 10 other counts that were dismissed on Thursday. Prosecutors stated the assaults took place on two nights in August 2018. Cardi B allegedly showed up at the club after 3 a.m. on two separate occasions. The first time, the group of people with her allegedly attacked one of the victims and a bartender. They also allegedly pulled the victim’s hair while punching her and slamming her head into the bar. In the other incident, the rapper and the group of people went back to the venue throwing alcohol and bottles at the sister of the first victim and a different bartender.

The Queens District Attorney, Melinda Katz, also released a statement pertaining to the plea arrangement.

“No one is above the law. In pleading guilty today, Ms. Belcalis Almanzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions.”