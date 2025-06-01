Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Cardi B Reveals She Spends Over $50K A Month On Her Kids — From Private Tutors To Personal Driver Cardi claims she spends thousands on the kids' personal driver, nanny, and chef.







Cardi B is spending massive cash on her kids. The “I Like It” rapper detailed how much she spends monthly on her three children, shared with estranged husband, Offset.

The Bronx rapper detailed the itemized receipts on X spaces as news broke of Offset filing for spousal support. The separated couple share two daughters, Kulture, 6, and Blossom, 8 months, and a son, Wave, 3.

Cardi went to social media after feeling disrespected by Offset’s audacious claims amid their ongoing divorce. The 32-year-old broke down the thousands she spends on their children with no help from the former Migos rapper.

“Y’all want to know what’s the kids’ bills? Start adding,” Cardi said, as reported by People. “My kids got their own driver. The kids’ driver is on a retainer for $10,000 a month.”

Cardi detailed how she spends $45,000 a year on Kulture’s private school education. She also spends a lesser, yet still hefty, check for Wave’s pre-school, totaling to $35,000 for the toddler. To accompany their school, both of her eldest children receive private tutoring four times a week.

However, that figure does not include the extra-curricular activities that each kid also has.

“Kulture’s piano class — that’s $300 an hour, and she gets piano classes three times a week. I’m not sure how much is gymnastics and Wave’s boxing classes, but I pay for that, too,” she added.

The expenses keep piling up, including Cardi’s cousin and her $3,000 a week babysitting services for Wave. Her newest bundle of joy also has her own nanny, who earns $500 a shift.

However, kids still need to eat, which is why Cardi hired a personal chef to feed the babies of the ultra-busy media personality.

“This is not even including food,” continued Cardi. “My kids have a personal chef that come from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. that I pay for because people in my house don’t have time to cook.”

She claims that she also bought their family home with her own money, as Offset has not provided real support since the duo split. Cardi did not hold back on her feelings toward her children’s father. She further accused Offset, whose real name is Kiari Celphus, of barely seeing any of their children.

“I want you to die. But I want you to die f—— slow,” Cardi said on X. “Kiari is allowed to see my kids. There is not one day that he’s not allowed to see my kids. He stood up my kids three times. He has seen Blossom only like five times.”

RELATED CONTENT: Offset Wants Cardi B To Hand Over Her ‘GWAP’ In Spousal Support