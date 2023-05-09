 Offset And His Daughters Steal The Show At 'Little Mermaid' Premiere

Celebrity News

Offset And Daughters Kalea And Kulture Steal The Show At ‘Little Mermaid’ Premiere

Courtesy of Instagram

Offset was on girl dad duties on Monday night serving as the prince to his two little princesses at “The Little Mermaid” premiere in Los Angeles.

The Migos rapper stole the show in his Michael Jackson-inspired Prince Charming ensemble that paired perfectly with his “princesses” and dates for the night, Kalea, 8, and Kulture, 5, Cephus. The father and his two daughters graced the blue carpet posing for photos and stopping for an interview.

Offset sported a white jacket, black pants, and shiny matching boots and his daughters wore gorgeous floor-length mini-gowns and tiaras.

“Mermaid premiere with my princesses,” Offset captioned his Instagram post sharing a few family photos from the night.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

While speaking with one reporter, Offset explained why it was important for his daughters to witness “The Little Mermaid” premiere.

“My daughters was very excited to see someone that looked like them as “The Little Mermaid,” he said of the film’s star, Halle Bailey.

“It’s a special moment in history and it’s iconic and it’s a vibe so let’s get it. Inspirational.”

Fans quickly noticed how Offset’s outfit paid homage to the late King of Pop’s look at the 1993 Grammys.

The “Bad and Boujee” rapper was praised as the “father of the year” for the adorable blue carpet moment with his two young daughters.

“Awwwwww❤️❤️❤️❤️ They Are Too Adorable ❤️❤️❤️SET is Father of the Year ❤️❤️❤️,” one fan wrote.

“awwww this is so adorable and I know Kulture is so excited considering the fact she had a mermaid theme party last year. he’s such a great father,” added another.

Others noted how proud Offset appeared while walking the carpet with his daughters.

“Ooooo look how she walkinnn’ head held high…. Giving neck & faceeeeeeee.. Confidence confirmed ✅,” one Twitter user wrote.

“These little girls are everything oh, the walk and everything they are learning to be beautiful fashion princesses,” another fan wrote.

