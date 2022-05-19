CareerBuilder, Black Information Network Create a Platform to Build Personal Success for Black Job Seekers

While diversity and inclusion in the workforce have become more of a priority, companies are accomplishing these objectives through strategy and partnerships.

According to a press release from CareerBuilder, the talent acquisition and job marketplace platform, and BIN: Black Information Network, the 24/7 national audio Black News service, have teamed to “connect employers who are seeking a highly qualified and diverse workforce with Black American job seekers who are looking to advance to higher levels or start a career.”

This partnership includes the launch of a “100,000 Careers” initiative, described as the first of its kind. The program intends to equip job seekers with necessary resources to secure a career that offers growing benefits over time.

“This strategic partnership directly aligns with our mission of building personal success for all and will guide Black Information Network listeners to a host of tools that connect them to roles that best suit their skills leading to more meaningful careers,” said Kristin Kelley, chief marketing officer at CareerBuilder.

At every stage of the job seeking process, the two companies will see to it that candidates are supported with tools in resume building, job listings, and “custom content designed to help Black listeners identify their transferrable skills and discover new careers,” according to the release. It doesn’t matter whether they’re new or seasoned in the workforce, the “100,000 Careers” initiative aims to take steps toward building wealth in the Black community.

“One of our highest priorities has been to call attention to the disproportionate income and unemployment gaps the Black community faces,” said BIN President Tony Coles.

“That’s why we are thrilled that our partners at CareerBuilder have joined us in this effort to help 100,000 listeners not only find work but to help them leverage their transferrable skills to build careers.”

With the scale of BIN: Black Information Network, opportunities will be promoted across broadcast, podcast, digital, and social platforms. The support from over 100 iHeartMedia hip hop, rhythm, and blues and gospel stations will help sustain the goal.