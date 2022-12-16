Yung Miami Talks ‘Caresha Please’ Podcast & Merch, Misconceptions With Diddy, and New Acting Roles

Caresha Brownlee, the platinum-selling hip hop superstar and award-winning podcast host appeared on “Hip Hop & Enterprise” to get candid about her plans for her “Caresha Please” podcast and merch line and clear the air on misconceptions surrounding her romance with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Known as Yung Miami of the chart-topping rap duo City Girls, the rapper has started to expand her portfolio in the form of a highly-viewed podcast, merch and products, and acting roles. It’s up and stuck for Caresha, and she’s extremely humbled by her rise to the top.

When asked how she feels about the current state of her career, the “Twerkulator” femcee couldn’t hold back her excitement.

“Im excited! Excited to the point I’m just anxious about what’s next,” Caresha told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

One word to describe how she’s feeling about her current level of success is “blessed.”

“I came from nothing literally like I came a long way so whenever I just get five minutes or I just sit down or I’m just in my car I just think like ‘thank you, God. I’m so grateful.'”

“For them to discredit me, which I get it, because Drink Champs is great, The Breakfast Club is great,” Caresha said. “But mine is just so new and so fresh and it was really doing one million views an episode in one day.”

“So it was just like come on on numbers don’t lie. Don’t discredit me,” she added.

Caresha’s name has been filling media headlines with reports about her Revolt show named in her honor, and a high-profile romance with the owner of the company, billionaire hip-hop mogul, Diddy. But the “Jobs” femcee cleared up the misconceptions surrounding their relationship.

“There are people who think that I’m like a side chick and he just do whatever he want and um, ‘she’s head over heels?’ No, it goes both ways,” Caresha quipped.

The budding actress also dished on her role in “BMF” season 2 and her upcoming role alongside Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, and Lauren London in Kenya Barris’ Netflix film “You People“.

There’s also new City Girls music coming next year that she teased. Press play below to catch up on all Caresha has planned for 2023!