Caribbean American Women Are Valuable To Corporate America Now, More Than Ever

With the current pressures surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion, leadership strategist Dr. Kerry Mitchell Brown is reminding Corporate America why Caribbean American women are an essential asset to today’s business landscape and give organizations a distinct advantage.

Dr. Brown is committed to equipping Black women of Caribbean descent with the skills to lead in spaces where they are often underrepresented effectively. The KMB Consultancy founder is confident that U.S. organizations can benefit from their abilities to lead across diverse social and organizational environments. “It’s not something to minimize,” Dr. Brown told Island Origins Magazine. “Cultural intelligence helps build bridges others might not even see.”

According to Brown, this cultural intelligence is shaped by Caribbean American women’s experiences growing up, balancing their culture while blending into the customs of American work culture. Their lived experiences and cultural insights shape their approach to leadership and is fitting for the growth of organizations.

“Caribbean women navigate multiple worlds with grace and power,” the organizational theorist said. “That’s not just personal strength—it’s leadership capacity.”

Contrary to the individualism emphasized in traditional corporate structures, Caribbean cultures strongly value community and shared progress. “That orientation shapes how you lead and influences how others thrive around you,” she said. A key to effective leadership includes the ability to lead despite barriers, which Dr. Brown noted have heightened for companies due to reduced resources and increased uncertainty.

The leadership strategist advises corporate systems to embrace the Caribbean storytelling tradition, especially with the rise of artificial intelligence. “It builds emotional connection and helps people understand your vision,” she said. Storytelling allows companies to master a more human-centered approach, which frames purpose and drives engagement. Recognizing that radical self-care is not a luxury, but a leadership strategy.

Dr. Brown describes the leadership of Caribbean American women through her RISE framework—Redefine Success, Innovate Disruption, Synergize Roles and Evolve Continuously.

