The Good Life: Caribbean Islands To Consider For Retirement

Islands has just released a list of the best Caribbean islands people could consider when it’s time for them to retire.

With many islands to choose from, the media outlet suggested several things to think about when it’s time to decide on where you could land to enjoy the rest of your life. Outside of the necessities one should have in mind, such as retirement income, expenses, taxes that need to be paid, and the cost of living where you plan to live, there are other things that should be on the checklist.

The location, of course, should take priority, but questions may loom. Will it be a permanent or seasonal location you’re scouting? Would it be based on a rental or a purchase of property? What are the legal ramifications for that island when it comes to potential ownership of property?

Other factors to consider when contemplating the move. How is the climate there? Does the weather suit your way of living? What’s the culture there? Do the amenities fit your ideal situation? How is the island built in terms of handling potential natural disasters and extreme weather conditions? How is the public transportation situation for getting around to places? Is finding local shopping a hassle? Are the tourist spots easily accessible if you want to explore? Does the place offer enjoyable activities?

Are there real estate opportunities available? What’s the crime rate in the area? How does nature look regarding marine life and the animals that occupy the land? There are many viable questions to ask when trying to find the ideal spot for you to spend your retirement years.

After consulting with numerous experts, including experienced expats, retirement planning sites, and financial advisors, who considered factors such as overall budgets, access to healthcare, and potential tax exemptions, as well as the political climate, social activities, and affordability, these Caribbean islands were selected as the best choices.

Antigua and Barbuda

South Caicos

Bonaire

The Bahamas

Cayman Islands

Saint Maarten

British Virgin Islands

Saint Lucia

Anguilla

