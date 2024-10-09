Arts and Culture by Stacy Jackson Industry 360, CultureCon Celebrates 2nd Caribbean Cultural Diplomats Experience In NYC This year's Caribbean Cultural Diplomats Experience presents the first event of its kind to occur during CultureCon Week.







In celebration of Caribbean excellence, social impact organizations Industry 360 and CultureCon partnered to host the second year of the Caribbean Cultural Diplomats Experience on Oct. 2 in New York City.

Wednesday’s Caribbean-focused affair, helmed by CultureCon’s parent company, The Creative Collective NYC, welcomed guests to the Continent Brooklyn for the first event during CultureCon Week. Industry 360 Founder and award-winning Trinbagonian publicist Tenille Clarke stated in a press release that the historic partnership honors the dynamism and beauty of the Caribbean diaspora as the initiatives showcase their limitless potential and creativity to the world.

CultureCon Founder Imani Ellis greeted guests and acknowledged the ongoing partnership with Industry 360. “The Creative Collective is the largest community in the United States for Black creatives…and we’re making sure that we’re building strong ties across the diaspora,” Ellis said.

The Caribbean Cultural Diplomats Experience gathered guests of Caribbean descent and allies from across the region. The glamorous event featured Caribbean-inspired cuisine, cocktails, and music. Chef Scotley Inniss presented a fine dining experience for guests, paired with Caribbean-inspired cocktails from award-winning spirits brand Ten To One Rum. Grenada-born vocalist Jeverson graced the event with a live vocal performance, followed by an evening networking celebration with entertainment from DJ Danglez and DJ Kayla G. Special guests in attendance included Bahamian-Nigerian lawyer and writer Olayemi Olurin, Billboard Magazine music journalist Kyle-Brandon Denis, Grenadian-born celebrity publicist, Dr. Yvette Noel-Schure and others. Grenadian womenswear designer Felisha ‘Fe’ Noel was honored during the affair with the Cultural Legacy Award.

The Caribbean Cultural Diplomats Experience also presented guests with exciting announcements for 2025, like Industry 360’s new six to 8-week multidisciplined mentorship opportunity and Creative Arts Residency in partnership with Shelley Worrell’s Little Caribbean NYC and I Am Caribbean. “For Caribbean culture to be included and celebrated in such a meaningful and intentional way within the CultureCon ecosystem…is a testament to the shared values of this partnership between Industry 360 and CultureCon,” Clarke said.

More details about the New York-based residency are coming near the end of 2024.