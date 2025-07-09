News by Sharelle B. McNair Carla Hayden Accepts Role With Prestigious Andrew W. Mellon Foundation After Abrupt Trump Termination The Foundation is looking past the new struggles and looking towards working with Hayden, with close to 50 years of innovative leadership in library science and public service.







Carla Hayden, the former Librarian of Congress who was abruptly terminated by President Donald Trump, is taking her impressive talents to the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, where she will serve as a senior fellow, according to the Associated Press.

Hayden’s new position at the country’s largest philanthropic supporter of the arts includes advising on efforts to advance knowledge to the public through libraries and archives. After being accused of pushing “radical” literary material by a MAGA-favoring conservative advocacy group, Hayden acknowledges how “the free exchange of ideas” is under attack. “For generations, libraries, archives, and cultural institutions have been the guardians of knowledge and the catalysts for human progress,” she said.

“Together, we will work to strengthen the public knowledge ecosystem and ensure that the transformative power of information remains accessible to all.”

Organizations catering to the arts community, such as the Mellon Foundation, are facing federal budget cuts from the Trump administration. By utilizing its $15 million emergency fund, the money will offset the $65 million that would have been allocated to state humanities councils, which curate book fairs, heritage festivals, theater productions, and other cultural engagement programs.

However, the Foundation is looking past the new struggles and toward working with Hayden, who brings close to 50 years of innovative leadership in library science and public service. “We celebrate Dr. Hayden’s career-long commitment to the profoundly American tradition of freedom to read, learn, and explore the vast knowledge held within our country’s libraries and archives,” Mellon President Elizabeth Alexander said, according to the Foundation’s website.

“We welcome her wisdom and counsel as a leader with an unshakable regard for the public good of the American people. We are thrilled that she is sharing her expertise with the Mellon Foundation during this crucial time.”

Since Trump terminated the first woman and the first African American to hold the title, he has since named Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who represented him during his 2024 criminal trial, as the acting librarian. However, staff have recognized Robert Newlen as the leader of choice as they wait for congressional approval of the president’s permanent pick.

During her tenure, Hayden oversaw a number of initiatives and projects, including modernizing the Library’s reservoir of books and history as well as outreach to more of America’s rural communities. In addition, she set a goal to improve accessibility for daily visitors and showcased some of the Library’s well-known artifacts, like a flute belonging to former President James Madison, which was played by Grammy Award-winning artist Liizzo in 2022.

