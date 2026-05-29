Technology by Edwian Stokes From the Hardwood to Hollywood’s AI Frontier: Carmelo Anthony’s Next Big Play The partnership signals a structural shift in how sports figures leverage their personal brands.







Basketball Hall of Famer-turned-entrepreneur Carmelo Anthony is pivoting from the hardwood to Hollywood’s next frontier, positioning his production company as a cornerstone player at the intersection of sports media and artificial intelligence.

Utopai Studios announced on May 21 that Anthony’s Creative 7 Productions has signed on as a strategic partner to aggressively expand sports and entertainment intellectual property. The collaboration aims to pioneer an asset-heavy model for professional athletes, allowing them to develop, own, and scale original entertainment properties using PAI, Utopai’s proprietary cinematic storytelling AI.

Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

The partnership signals a structural shift in how sports figures leverage their personal brands. Rather than acting as hired talent for traditional Hollywood networks, modern athletes are increasingly seeking equity, creative control, and intellectual property ownership. Recent market indicators show that NFL athletes pursuing advanced degrees and building sophisticated corporate structures are part of a broader trend in which sports figures treat their post-career lives as enterprises.

“Sports has always been grounded in real human stories that can translate to powerful entertainment IP, but bringing those stories to life hasn’t always been easy,” Carmelo Anthony said in a statement. “PAI [Utopai’s proprietary AI] changes that. It gives us a more accessible way to create and build something with long-term value.”

Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star, alongside Creative 7 co-founder and business partner Asani Swann, will spearhead efforts to recruit professional athletes into original projects across film, television, streaming, and digital platforms. The venture’s maiden project will be an anime-inspired entertainment property built around Anthony’s career, legacy, and basketball culture, featuring a recurring short-form series and behind-the-scenes content.

The partnership between Anthony’s Creative 7 Productions and Utopai Studios marks a significant evolution at the intersection of business and basketball for several reasons:



The Shift from “Talent” to “Studio Mogul”



Historically, athletes entered the media as on-camera talent, such as analysts, commentators, or actors for major networks. LeBron James (SpringHill Company) and Kevin Durant (Thirty Five Ventures) changed this by becoming producers. Anthony is advancing this trend. By partnering with an AI cinematic studio, he is not only producing content but also building a technology-driven studio infrastructure.

This project demonstrates how the partnership allows athletes to move beyond traditional licensing deals and become equity-holding media distributors with ownership of technology and intellectual property from the outset.

Democratizing the “Athlete-Owner” Model



Unlike traditional production models that require significant capital, large crews, and lengthy development cycles, Anthony, a three-time Olympic gold medalist with the United States Men’s Basketball Team, is introducing a scalable, efficient alternative by leveraging Utopai’s proprietary AI. With AI-driven visualization and editing tools, athletes can quickly develop high-quality film, television, and digital projects, reducing time-to-market and lowering barriers to entry.

This approach offers a clear path for both active and retired basketball players to launch media ventures without large budgets. To expand this model, Anthony and Swann are actively recruiting other athletes to join this technology-focused ecosystem.

Protecting and Monetizing Athlete IP Globally



Today, NBA players have global brands, yet traditional Hollywood localization, such as dubbing and international distribution rights, remains fragmented and slow. Utopai’s existing operations in Germany and South Korea enable this venture to deliver basketball-focused content, including the planned anime series based on Anthony’s legacy, to international audiences quickly and in localized formats. Importantly, this business model uses AI to protect athlete authorship and maximize equity, addressing concerns about artificial intelligence in Hollywood by prioritizing ownership over replacement.



Normalizing the “Athlete Venture Capitalist” Archetype

This development reinforces a broader trend: elite athletes are becoming sophisticated corporate leaders. Following NBA superstar James Harden’s recent collaboration with the same studio (on an AI-animated short about his signature beard), the basketball community increasingly views technology and AI as core business opportunities rather than just endorsement platforms. Anthony’s move demonstrates that post-career success for athletes now centers on venture capital, intellectual property ownership, and technological innovation.

For the sports and business community, the venture represents a high-tech evolution of the traditional studio system. While AI tools are often criticized for undercutting creators, Utopai executives insist their infrastructure is purpose-built to preserve authorship.

“We are building a new studio system for the AI era, one that gives creators, athletes, and talent a more direct path to develop original IP while preserving authorship, ownership, and creative control,” said Cecilia Shen, co-founder and CEO of Utopai Studios.

Looking ahead, this shift could reshape the sports industry by encouraging more athletes to pursue business education and technology ventures during and after their playing careers, ultimately transforming traditional career pathways and redefining athletes’ roles as influential architects of the broader sports and media landscape.

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