Carmelo Anthony To Serve As New York/New Jersey Hospitality Captain For 2026 FIFA World Cup

NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony has added another job to his slate. He has announced that he will serve as the New York/New Jersey Hospitality Captain for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Brooklyn-born former basketball player took to social media to inform his followers and soccer fans that he will take on the role of highlighting the games in the area. He also stated that he will help connect fans and the sports world to the “local flavors” between the two neighboring states. As Anthony seems excited to lead the charge for the games, he says, “I can’t wait to welcome the world to New York and New Jersey!”

“The biggest stage in sports is set – and coming here to our home turf!”

“I’m thrilled to be your #FIFAWorldCup Hospitality Captain, connecting with fans and putting a spotlight on the football/soccer, local flavors, and energy that gives NYNJ our edge.”

Anthony, who was recently inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 6 in Springfield, Massachusetts, the “Birthplace of Basketball,” has been pretty busy for a man who has retired. He is currently a sports analyst with NBC and a successful entrepreneur. In April, he revealed that his cannabis brand, STAYME7O, and agency, Grand National, have launched their company in New York.

And keeping with his New York roots, where he once played for the New York Knicks, he announced earlier this year that his wine, VII(N) The Seventh Estate, is being sold at Madison Square Garden.

The Denver Nuggets drafted Anthony, and during his playing career, he also played for the Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and Portland Trail Blazers before ending his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

During his only season of college basketball, he led Syracuse University to its first and only NCAA men’s basketball tournament championship. He then entered the 2003 NBA Draft, in which the Denver Nuggets selected him with the third overall pick.

RELATED CONTENT: VERDICT: Megan Thee Stallion Wins Defamation Suit Against Blogger Milagro Gramz