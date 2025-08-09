Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade Will Present Carmelo Anthony At Upcoming NBA Hall Of Fame Ceremony

When former New York Knicks player Carmelo Anthony is enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September, he will have two fellow NBA Hall of Famers, Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson and Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, there to present him.

The NBA announced the presenters and honorees for this year’s induction ceremony, which will take place at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, the “Birthplace of Basketball,” on Sept. 6.

Anthony selected Iverson, with whom he played when both were on the Denver Nuggets and one of his “Banana Boat” brethren (consisting of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Paul).

The new Hall of Famers were asked to pick other honorees who had been inducted before them to present them at the enshrinement ceremony. Iverson entered the Hall of Fame in 2016, while Wade was inducted in 2023.

Former Orlando Magic center, Dwight Howard, is also being inducted, and selected Boston Celtics great Robert Parish (2003), Atlanta Hawks’ Dominique Wilkins (2006), Knicks’ Patrick Ewing (2008), and Chicago Bulls’ Dennis Rodman (2011), to present.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Enshrinement Ceremony Presenters. (1/3) #25HoopClass pic.twitter.com/dJQalqELhV — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) August 7, 2025

Anthony was drafted by the Denver Nuggets and during his playing years, suited up for the Knicks, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets, the Portland Trail Blazers, before ending his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

During his only season of college basketball, he led Syracuse University to its first and only NCAA men’s basketball tournament championship. He then entered the 2003 NBA Draft, where the Denver Nuggets made him the third overall pick.

Anthony is among the most decorated players in the history of the United States Olympic men’s basketball team. In four Olympics, he won three gold medals and became the all-time leader in games played and rebounds while ranking second in points. He set the U.S. Olympic scoring record in 2012 with 37 points in a game against Nigeria.

The 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees and Presenters

Carmelo Anthony – Allen Iverson (Class of 2016), Dwyane Wade (‘23)

Micky Arison – Alonzo Mourning (‘14), Pat Riley (‘08), Dwyane Wade (‘23)

Sue Bird – Geno Auriemma (‘06), Swin Cash (‘22)

Danny Crawford – Tim Hardaway (‘22), Isiah Thomas (‘00)

Billy Donovan – Maurice Cheeks (‘18), Rick Pitino (‘13)

Sylvia Fowles – Katie Smith (‘18), Lindsay Whalen (‘22)

Dwight Howard – Patrick Ewing (‘08), Robert Parish (‘03), Dennis Rodman (‘11), Dominique Wilkins (‘06)

Maya Moore – Seimone Augustus (‘24), Geno Auriemma (‘06), Swin Cash (‘22), Tamika Catchings (‘20), Lindsay Whalen (‘22)

2008 USA Men’s National Team – Jim Boeheim (‘05), Chris Bosh (‘21), Jerry Colangelo (‘04), Jason Kidd (‘18), Mike Krzyzewski (‘01), Dwyane Wade (‘23)

RELATED CONTENT: NBA Hall Of Famer Carmelo Anthony Tapped As NBC Sports Studio Analyst