Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton NBA Hall Of Famer Carmelo Anthony Tapped As NBC Sports Studio Analyst 'I’m thrilled to join the NBC Sports family. I’ve always used my platform to help grow the game, and I’m excited to bring fans a fresh perspective as we usher in a new era of NBA coverage and programming.'







NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony will be joining NBC Sports as an analyst when the network starts airing NBA games this fall.

The network announced the news during its coverage of the Kentucky Derby over the weekend.

“NBA Top 75 All-Time Player, Class of 2025 Naismith Hall of Famer, three-time Olympic Gold Medalist and now NBC Sports Analyst. Welcome to the team, Carmelo Anthony!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on NBC and Peacock (@nbaonnbc)

In August 2024, the NBA renewed its partnership with The Walt Disney Company and signed new contracts with NBCUniversal and Amazon. The airing of games will begin in October when the 2025-26 season gets underway. NBC Sports originally announced Anthony’s hiring in February.

“Watching the NBA on NBC growing up shaped my love for the game,” said Anthony in a written statement. “Now, I’m thrilled to join the NBC Sports family. I’ve always used my platform to help grow the game, and I’m excited to bring fans a fresh perspective as we usher in a new era of NBA coverage and programming.”

Melo is slated to be in the studio one or more nights per week through the playoffs.

The former NBA player was one of the most respected players in the league during his career. He suited up for the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets, including stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets, and the Portland Trail Blazers, before ending his storied career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

During his only season playing in college, he led Syracuse University to its first and only NCAA men’s basketball tournament championship. After winning the championship, the talented player was drafted at No. 3 in the first round by the Denver Nuggets in the 2003 NBA Draft.

After retiring, Melo hit the road running with his entrepreneurial pursuits. In April, he revealed that his cannabis brand, STAYME7O, and agency, Grand National, have launched in New York.

