Carmen Cummings-Martin Is New Chief Of Staff At FAMU







FAMU has tapped its current assistant vice president of University Engagement & Alumni Affairs, Carmen Cummings-Martin, as the new chief of staff on the university’s senior leadership team.

She appointed to the position on March 4 by the university’s Interim President Timothy Beard. According to Tallahassee Democrat, Cummings-Martin’s promotion is part of Beard’s restructuring efforts on his leadership team.

“I am honored and humbled to navigate into this new assignment. Those who know me understand my passion and unwavering commitment to Florida A&M University,” Cummings-Martin said in a statement. “I convey gratitude to Interim President Beard for the opportunity. I have always tried to be a team player in every aspect of my professional journey.”

The well-known WCTV Eyewitness News anchor will cover duties such as advising Beard, project management, and overseeing the progress of goals for the Tallahassee university. “I am excited to have Carmen serve as chief of staff on the leadership team,” Beard said in a statement. “Her years of experience in alumni relations, government relations, and logistics will be an asset, and her commitment to Florida A&M University is palpable.”

The latest change to Beard’s senior leadership team comes amid the leave of FAMU’s former chief of staff, Tola Thompson who exited after less than six months in the role. Cummings-Martin assumed the position just two weeks after Thompson left the leadership role. WCTV reported that a definite reason for Thompson’s exit was not revealed. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously noted that after Beard temporarily replaced former FAMU president Larry Robinson, who stepped down following a $237 million fraud scandal, the whole leadership team was asked by Beard to resign.

Cummings-Martin steps into her new role with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from FAMU and over 17 years of experience working with the university. In 2007, she served as FAMU’s executive director in the Office of Alumni Affairs. She has been honored with the FAMU National Alumni Association’s Distinguished Alumna of the Year Award and the National HBCU Alumni Director of the Year Award.

Cummings-Martin will commence as chief of staff on March 17.

