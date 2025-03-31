Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Carolina Panthers Say Cam Newton Is Welcomed Amid Reported Discontent 'Cam Newton has been and will continue to be welcomed by the Carolina Panthers. Our doors are open, as they are to all team Legends,' the team says of the alleged rift.







The upcoming NFL season will mark a decade since the Carolina Panthers won the Super Bowl with their MVP quarterback, Cam Newton, who has not been on friendly terms with the team in recent years. Knowing this, the franchise recently stated that Newton “has been and will continue to be welcomed by the Carolina Panthers.”

According to The Athletic, without the team saying if there will be a celebration honoring the 10th anniversary of the Panthers’ Super Bowl victory, the team told the media outlet that Newton would be and is welcomed back into the fold. The former quarterback hasn’t really been around the team in recent years, as he detailed a rift with the franchise last year on his podcast, “4th & 1.”

He said he has no beef with the Carolina Panthers’ owner or management, but he opened up about one particular instance that affected his stance with the team. During a visit to the stadium, he remarked that his son noticed that there were no visible pictures of him while they were there. That was disrespectful in his eyes, especially given what he has done with the franchise.

“We went into the Panthers’ facility and- you mean to tell me that one of the greatest Panthers to ever play ain’t up nowhere? I’m talkin’ nowhere. Who brought it to my attention? My son.”

“So as a man, when you have to explain to your son, ‘Daddy, where’s your picture?'”

In the clip, he went on to explain some other things that bother him regarding how the team has treated him and his legacy.

“Did it hurt my feelings? Yeah, it did,” Newton stated. “As a man, I’m like, damn, bro, I gave this city everything.”

The real reason why the @Panthers are avoiding Cam Newton’s legacy… New episode of 4th&1 out now! 📺: https://t.co/aVZSWBaVkS pic.twitter.com/CpDsZQmcV3 — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) November 14, 2024

A statement was issued by a team spokesperson to the media outlet:

“Cam Newton has been and will continue to be welcomed by the Carolina Panthers. Our doors are open, as they are to all team Legends.”

With the 10th anniversary approaching, we shall see how this plays out if the team does decide to celebrate that Super Bowl victory.

RELATED CONTENT: Cam Newton Apologizes For Role In Viral Scuffle