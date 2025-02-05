Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Cam Newton Admits ‘It Hurts’ To Be Unable To Provide Like He Did As An NFL Quarterback 'I'm going into a different phase of my life that's going to require a different form of myself.'







Cam Newton, a former NFL quarterback, current podcaster, and sports analyst, appeared on a recent podcast and revealed that “it hurts” knowing he cannot provide financially as he could before retiring from professional football, earning as much as $6 million a year.

Newton, a father to eight, appeared on Special Forces to discuss not making the type of money he made as a professional athlete. Not making the millions he previously made has worked on his psyche, knowing that the checks are not that big anymore. He says he has to have a different mindset in the future to continue to provide for his family.

“I’m going into a different phase of my life that’s going to require a different form of myself,” Newton told the show’s hosts.

“Being in the NFL, everyone knows there’s a large sum of money that comes to you in a short span of time, and being away from the game for three years, those checks don’t come in the same. Like I got eight kids.”

He reveals that it’s painful not having the funds he had before and realizing that not having those funds coming in like that anymore has made him feel more like an average man while feeling like he was Superman.

“It hurts me knowing that I can’t provide like I once did. It hurts thinking that I’m Superman, but in reality, I’m just a man,” he said.

He admits to reaching a point in his life where he knows he has to change things to adjust to his new way of living, especially at 35.

“There’s a famous quote that says in order to get something that you’ve never had, you go to do something that you’ve never done. At 35, I can literally say, ‘OK, now I’m getting prepared for this next chapter of my life.'”

He last played for the Carolina Panthers in the NFL in 2021.

