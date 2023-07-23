Carolina Panthers Quarterback Bryce Young Partners With Bojangles

Rookie Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is making moves in the business world.

According to CBS Sports, the 21-year-old has signed a partnership with Bojangles, the popular fried chicken franchise know for its flavorful fried chicken and side biscuits.

Young’s fit with the company goes beyond geography; Bojangles is also headquartered in Charlotte. Young, who was listed at 204 pounds before he was selected first overall in this year’s NFL Draft, admitted that he plans to incorporate Bojangles into his diet.

“I’ve been able to trust the strength and conditioning staff and the training staff at the organization,” he told CBS Sports. “This was something that we had talked about—having sustainable meals that could help me in my training and still keep me active.

“Luckily, with how the food’s prepared and the quality of it, it’s able to fall into that category. I’m definitely excited for that,” he said.

Bojangles posted the announcement to its Instagram, sharing a photo of Bryce Young wearing a Panthers shirt and holding four Bojangles chicken boxes. The caption: “Somethings cooking…” and Bojangles tagged Young’s Instagram account.

Young has been making waves since he joined the Panthers, with veteran teammates having only good things to say about Young’s work ethic.

“For me, I try to do my best to carry myself as a professional in the building,” the former University of Alabama standout said. ” I try to do the things in the locker room and learn from those guys, talking and building relationships. At the end of the day, we’re all here to do a job, and we have a team goal.”

Young added, “I try to earn respect by showing how I can contribute to that, trying to carry myself as a pro. Know my stuff, try to make sure I show up every day and know what’s going on. Know the install that’s been put in to show the dedication that I have and that I want to be an asset to the team. So that’s an ongoing process, and that happens over time.”