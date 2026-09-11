photo credit: The Design Institute preview - photo Contagious Collective BE Global by Sidnee Michelle ‘Casa Mouda’ Brings Contemporary African Designs To New Lagos Creative Studio The studio plans to produce, promote, and exhibit contemporary design while connecting Lagos’ creative community with audiences beyond the region.







Casa Mouda, a new creative studio focused on contemporary African design, will launch in Lagos, Nigeria, in fall 2026, creating a platform aimed at strengthening the production, exhibition, and international visibility of design emerging from West Africa.

Founded by art and design entrepreneur Caline Chagoury Moudaber, Casa Mouda will debut with “The Design Institute,” an inaugural activation exploring the evolution and future of collectible design in West Africa. The studio plans to produce, promote, and exhibit contemporary design while connecting Lagos’ creative community with audiences beyond the region.

Casa Mouda grew out of Art Twenty One, the Lagos art space Chagoury Moudaber founded in 2013. Through exhibitions, commissions, retail, cultural programming, and experimental initiatives, the new venture seeks to address barriers to producing, exhibiting, and exporting West African design.

“For me, Casa Mouda is about bringing the warmth and intentionality of home into everything we do — creating experiences and spaces that feel alive with vision, taste, and purpose,” Chagoury Moudaber said in a recent press release.

“The Design Institute” will occupy two newly renovated spaces: aiMe Gallery at Eko Hotel, redesigned in consultation with architect Papa Omotayo of MOE+AA, and aiMe Concept in Eko Atlantic, designed with Gemma Sfeir and Nifemi Marcus-Bello.

The activation will feature a multigenerational group of designers, including Germane Barnes, Hajar Daide, Hall Haus, Marcus-Bello, Jean Servais Somian, and Marie-Paule Tano. Works from African craftspeople and designers will also be incorporated, including handwoven baskets and objects by Baba Tree and People of the Sun, along with paintings by Midgebeyanewesho Ojisua.

Source: photo credit: photo credit: The Design Institute preview – photo Contagious Collective

Casa Mouda is also incorporating food, music, and sound into its cultural programming. Kofi, its cafe concept, will serve specialty green coffee sourced internationally and roasted in Beirut. Musician and sound designer Mallory James created a custom soundscape for aiMe Gallery using speakers co-designed with Casa Mouda, while aiMe Concept will feature a dedicated listening station.

Chagoury Moudaber said her experiences across Lagos, Los Angeles, Lebanon, and Paris influenced Casa Mouda’s focus on cultural exchange and community.

“Casa Mouda carries that spirit forward, fostering a sense of belonging, creativity, and exchange wherever we go and in everything we do,” she said.

Casa Mouda plans to announce additional programming ahead of its fall 2026 opening.

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