Events by Ida Harris Cash Money Records Is Still Taking Over With 30-Year Anniversary Tour The concert is a nostalgic throwback







The Cash Money tour set its sails on Atlanta State Farm Arena this past Saturday, May 3. The concert, a nostalgic throwback to a time when “Cash Money Records [was] taking over for the ’99 and the 2000.” The show brought out millennials who grew up hearing Juvenile classics, “Back That Azz Up” and “Ha,” but more so their parents who were young Gen Xers back in the day.

The concert opened up with members of State Property, Chris and Neef, a slimmed down Freeway, and a much leaner Beanie Siegel, who revisited Roc-a-fella era hip-hop notables from the early 2000s: “Feel It In The Air,” “Rock The Mic,” “What We Do,” and “Flipside” among others. Cassidy, a blast from the past, joined his Philadelphia-bred comrades during their set to entertain concertgoers with “I’mma Hustler,” and a tease of hits from his discography.

The marquee moment began with a warm-up from Cash Money’s own DJ and producer Mannie Fresh, who made way for Juvenile; The Hot Boyz featuring Turk and BG, who is home fresh off a 12-year bid; and Birdman, who all performed a slew of hits from the Cash Money Millionaires catalogue: “Slow Motion,” “I Need A Hot Girl,” “Hood Rich,” and “#1 Stunna” to name a few. Notably, Lil Wayne was absent from the lineup. However, according to the crowd’s reception, it was good to see New Orleans’ beloved rappers hold their own and get a dose of that Cajun dopeness.

