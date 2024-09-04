Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G. and Turk to Reunite Hot Boys at ‘Lil’ WeezyAna Fest’ An official Hot Boys reunion including Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G., and Turk is set to take place at Lil' WeezyAna Festival.







It’s happening. An official Hot Boys reunion, which will include Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G., and Turk, is set to take place at the Lil’ WeezyAna Festival.

Lil Wayne’s Hot Boys reunion will occur in the hip-hop group’s hometown of New Orleans on Nov. 2 at Smoothie King Center. In partnership with Live Nation Urban, which produced the event alongside Young Money and Dmani, Variety reports that the show will see Wayne return to his roots with his first performance with fellow Hot Boys members Juvenile, B.G., and Turk in decades.

Rob49 and Mannie Fresh will also provide additional sets and more acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Lil Wayne embodies the spirit of New Orleans, and Lil’ WeezyAna Fest is a stellar showcase of the city’s dynamic and flourishing music scene,” Brandon Pankey, VP of business development and operations at Live Nation Urban, said. “Live Nation Urban celebrates this amazing event and is proud to continue to partner and cultivate the growth of this festival for years to come.”

The reunion announcement comes after Hot Boys fans were left disappointed by a failed reunion attempt at Essence Fest in July. There were reports that the group would be reuniting on stage. However, Lil Wayne failed to show up and opted for a solo 20-minute set after Birdman, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, and B.G. took the stage.

Juvenile teased a Hot Boys album that was in the works. But Lil Wayne shut that down, saying he hadn’t heard about it or recorded any music. Birdman has expressed his hope for the Hot Boys members to return to the studio together.

The Hot Boys reunion follows B.G.’s release from prison in September 2023 after serving 12 years of a 14-year sentence. The Hot Boys released their debut album, “Get It How U Live!!” in 1997.

The official Hot Boys reunion comes 21 years after the group released its last album, “Let ‘Em Burn,” in 2003.