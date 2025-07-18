Entrepreneurship by Black Enterprise Black Founder To Host 7th Annual Stock Sistar Summit To Empower Women To Invest In AI, Wealth, And Legacy The Stock Sistar Summit delivers game-changing insights







The 7th Annual Stock Sistar Summit, presented by The Stocks & Stilettos Society and hosted by Cassandra Cummings, the founder, wealth mentor and author of the book, Fearless Finances: A Timeless Guide to Building Wealth, is returning to Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 2-5, 2025, with a bold mission: to empower women—especially women of color—to build wealth through strategic investments, with a sharp focus on AI (artificial intelligence).

This year’s theme, “Secure the Code, Scale the Wealth: Mastering Money Moves in the Age of AI,” centers around creating sustainable, passive income by leveraging cutting-edge opportunities in AI, stocks, and real estate. Held at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, the summit expects to draw over 300 powerhouse attendees from across the U.S. for three days of financial transformation, high-impact networking, and sisterhood.

Featured speakers include:

• Patricia Jordan, Founder of Her Secret Vault

• Davonne Reaves, CEO of The Vonne Group

• Alicia Lyttle and Cynthia Respert, both recognized AI experts

• Gail Perry Mason, legendary financial educator and keynote speaker

• Additional panelists and surprise guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This isn’t just a summit. It’s a movement,” says Cummings. “We are elevating women’s financial power by connecting them to innovative wealth-building tools and a community that believes in investing boldly and unapologetically.”

The Stock Sistar Summit has established a reputation as the premier event for Black women seeking advanced strategies to enhance their investment knowledge and portfolios. Whether you’re a starting investor or a seasoned one, the Stock Sistar Summit delivers game-changing insights and power-packed sessions that investors can apply immediately to enhance their portfolios.

A Star-Studded VIP Experience

For those seeking next-level access, the VIP experience includes:

• Exclusive Access and Preferential Seating

Skip the line and secure the best seats. VIP guests will gain access to the ballroom through our preferred entrance, offering prime seating and proximity to our powerhouse speakers. With the best seats in the house, VIPs will be at the heart of the action, soaking up the investment strategies from some of the most influential financial leaders.

• Exclusive VIP Welcome Reception

The perks continue beyond the main stage. VIP attendees will also gain access to the exclusive VIP Welcome Reception, a networking haven filled with like-minded women investors to engage in high-level conversations, while living in their soft-life era. Members of Cummings’s Stock Success Circle, Build-A-Bag, VIP Wealth Accelerator, and Queens of Capital programs will gather in person to connect and share the secrets to their success. “The VIP experience is where lifelong friendships are formed and where the connections can truly change the trajectory of your financial life,” said Cummings.

• Bonus Investment Elevation Sessions

An exclusive, bonus day featuring Dr. Lakisha Simmons, an early retiree and FIRE speaker, will unlock the secrets to early retirement with a “Rich & Ready” retirement strategy session to reveal the blueprint she used to retire at the age of 41. The bonus day includes a special gift bag, plated lunch, and more opportunities to network with serious-minded investors.

Cummings’ latest venture, Queens of Capital, is an exclusive investment collective and mastermind that provides women with access to investment opportunities utilizing time-tested strategies from some of the world’s most successful business minds. The mastermind fosters a community of like-minded women dedicated to breaking generational financial curses and building a wealth-focused legacy where they can share ideas, learn, and elevate together.

To secure your spot or reserve a VIP registration, visit https://bit.ly/winningwithwealth

About The Stocks & Stilettos Society

Founded by Cassandra Cummings, The Stocks & Stilettos Society is the largest community of Black women investors stepping up their financial game through the power of investing to achieve their economic and wealth-building goals. The Stocks & Stilettos Society is dedicated to helping more women achieve their financial goals and succeed in investing. To learn more about Cassandra, visit her official website at CassandraCummings.com.

