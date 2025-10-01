News by Kandiss Edwards Cassie Believes Diddy Will Retaliate Due To Her ‘Bravery’ Cassie urges the judge to think deeply before sentencing Combs.







Casandra “Cassie” Ventura Fine, the key witness in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal case, told the judge she fears for her life and her family’s safety if Combs goes free.

Ventura Fine’s victim impact statement was filed Sept. 30 in U.S. District Court ahead of Combs’ Oct. 3 sentencing. In the statement, Ventura Fine detailed her mounting fear. She fears “swift retribution” from Combs due to her “bravery,” USA Today reported.

“I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution toward me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial,” Ventura continued.

“As much progress as I have made in recovering from his abuse, I remain very much afraid of what he is capable of and the malice he undoubtedly harbors toward me for having the bravery to tell the truth.”

Ventura Fine said she continues to suffer nightmares, flashbacks, and trauma stemming from her decade-long relationship with Combs. Additionally she claims, Combs poses a large enough threat she elected to relocate from the New York area.

“I still have nightmares and flashbacks on a regular, everyday basis, and continue to require psychological care to cope with my past,” Ventura Fine wrote.

“My worries that Sean Combs or his associates will come after me and my family is my reality.”

Prosecutors are asking for a sentence of at least 11 years and three months for Combs after his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In the sentencing memorandum, prosecutors argue Combs has remained unrepentant. Due to his unapologetic attitude, prosecutors believe a substantial prison term is necessary. A shorter sentence would not properly reflect the severity of the abuse detailed by Ventura and other witnesses.

Meanwhile, Combs’s legal team is requesting a sentence of 14 months. Combs has already spent over a year in detention at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His defense argues he has undergone personal growth behind bars and no further incarceration would be constructive.

