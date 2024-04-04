Cassie Reportedly Cooperating With Federal Probe Of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

The latest news regarding former Revolt owner Sean “Diddy” Combs is that his former girlfriend and ex-Bad Boy artist, Cassie, is allegedly talking to federal investigators about the allegations against the music mogul.

According to TMZ, sources have told the media outlet that Cassie Ventura, the first of several people to file a lawsuit against Diddy, had been talking to investigators for several weeks before the raid at his homes in Miami and Los Angeles. She is one of many alleged witnesses contacted by the government since several bombshell lawsuits were filed against Diddy alleging, among other things, sex trafficking.

There is speculation that her assistance, along with that of other alleged victims, may have allowed the feds to establish probable cause to get a search warrant. The accusations she listed in her lawsuit are what the investigators are probing into, presumably.

Cassie filed a lawsuit in the Federal District Court in Manhattan on Nov. 16, 2023. In the suit, she alleged that Diddy started abusing and controlling her when she signed to Bad Boy as an artist when she was 19. She claimed that he plied her with drugs, physically beat her, and forced her to have sex with a group of male prostitutes while he filmed the encounters.

After immediately denying the charges against him, Diddy quickly settled the lawsuit within 24 hours.

In a written statement, Cassie said, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

“We have decided to resolve this matter amicably,” Combs said. “I wish Cassie and her family all the best.”

On March 25, Homeland Security raided several properties in Miami, New York, and Los Angeles that Diddy owns. The raid came after several lawsuits were filed alleging sexual assault and harassment by the “No Way Out” music producer. The agency put out a statement after news of the raids were reported.

In response to the raids, Diddy’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, released a statement calling the raids a “witch hunt.”

“This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name,” he continued.