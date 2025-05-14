Cassie Details Diddy ‘Freak-Offs,’ During Day 2 Of Federal Trial

The testimony of former Bad Boy artist Cassie Ventura, who detailed some of the situations she experienced as his girlfriend, met expectations in the current Sean “Diddy” Combs federal trial.

According to The Washington Post, the Me & U singer discussed some of the encounters they labeled “freak-offs” for the court, where she described situations involving some of the sexual exploits she participated in with Diddy and sex workers during her time with the entrepreneur. Cassie took the stand as a primary witness for federal prosecutors who have charged Diddy with five criminal counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution that could land him in prison for a potential life sentence. The two were involved in a romantic relationship for 10 years.

After describing how she met and eventually signed with Diddy as an artist, she admitted to being enamored with the man who many, over the years, have described as being charming, which is partly how she became ensnared in her attraction to him.

“I wanted to be around Sean for the same reasons as everyone else at the time — this exciting, entertaining, fun guy who also happened to have my career in his hands,” Cassie said in court. “It felt special because not a lot of people got that time with him.”

She went into graphic details of the sexual encounters they embarked on, where it grew to a point where she started to feel uncomfortable as she stated he became more violent towards her for not totally being down with the program, as she did not envision the relationship and sexual activities that took place, including the mogul using violence against her to “control” her.

She mentioned that he did film the encounters, and she feared he would blackmail her by exposing her exploits publicly, which placed her in a state of fear when she no longer wanted to participate in the activities they engaged in.

“It was always in the back of my mind that I would somehow be hurt by him. Sean is a really polarizing person, also very charming. So it’s hard to be able to decide in that moment what you need when he’s telling you what he wants.”

Upon testifying, she admitted that he became more abusive while security was given the assignment of watching her at the behest of Diddy. When prosecutors showed the filmed abuse (initially aired by CNN) that she suffered at the hands of Diddy when he attacked her in a hotel, she told the court that that was when she knew it was time to end the relationship.

“After he hit me and I saw the result of it, I knew I had to get out.”

“The next thing I knew, I was just thrown to the ground. It was really fast,” she said when detailing what took place while the courtroom viewed the video.

She is slated to take the stand May 14 as the trial continues.

RELATED CONTENT: Beyond The Stage: 8 Influential Haitians And Haitian-Americans Shaping The World