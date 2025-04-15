Federal Prosecutors Intend To Reveal Alleged ‘Freak Off’ Videos From Diddy To Jurors

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ attorneys have submitted a questionnaire containing 70 questions for the jury pool, Radar Online reports, including ones asking if they are comfortable viewing sexually explicit content during the shamed rap mogul’s upcoming federal trial.

In other words, videos of the alleged “freak offs” are going to be show in court.

Prosecutors are questioning the relevance of the inquiry as they feel that the lengthy process may confuse or intimidate the potential jurors. They confirmed “electronic devices containing images and videos of the freak offs, with multiple victims,” were taken from the raids of Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes.

Jury selection is slated to begin May 5.

The Associated Press reported that Diddy’s attorneys stated to the judge that they wanted to know how willing they are to view the clips that may be sexually explicit or show physical assault. In the letter to the judge, they also stated that they want to know their views toward people who have sex with multiple partners.

Prosecutors told the judge that they feel the defense’s proposed questionnaire is too long and that, with the questions posed, it would be better for the judge to ask the potential jurors in person, if at all. In their letter to the judge, they stated that some of the questions were “utterly irrelevant to the ability to serve on a jury.”

Judge Arun Subramanian informed both sides that prospective jurors would receive the questionnaires at the end of April.

Prosecutors have already revealed that they will be presenting a video showing Diddy hitting his former girlfriend and recording artist, Cassie Ventura. They referenced the video clip shown on CNN that shows the No Way Out producer assaulting her and throwing her on the floor in a hotel hallway.

Diddy’s attorneys also say that prosecutors have built their case on charges that try to demonize sex acts between consenting adults.

“The defense believes it is important that we allow potential jurors to write candidly about the unprecedented and negative media attention that they may have been exposed to, related to Mr. Combs,” the lawyers wrote.

In the questionnaire, they want to find out if potential jurors have seen any of the documentaries produced since his arrest in September 2024, including The Fall of Diddy, Diddy Do It?, The Downfall of Diddy, and Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.

