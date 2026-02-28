Celebrity News by Ann Brown Cause Of Death For Lil Jon’s Son, Nathan Smith, Confirmed As Accidental Drowning According to the Medical Examiner, Smith died from 'drowning in the setting of psilocybin use,' with the manner of death ruled an accident.







The cause of death for Nathan Smith, the 27-year-old son of rapper Lil Jon, has been officially confirmed as accidental drowning in Georgia. According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner, Smith died from “drowning in the setting of psilocybin use,” with the manner of death ruled an accident.

Smith, who performed under the name DJ Young Slade, was found dead on Feb. 6 after being reported missing three days earlier. Authorities had initially issued a missing persons alert on Feb. 3, stating that he left his Milton, Georgia, home “under unusual circumstances.” Police noted at the time that he may have been disoriented and in need of assistance.

After an extensive search, crews expanded efforts to include a nearby retention pond in Mayfield Park. Divers with the Cherokee County Fire Department recovered a body from the pond. The individual was later identified as Smith. Police said there was no indication of foul play, though the investigation remained ongoing pending autopsy results.

The medical examiner’s report revealed that Smith’s blood tested positive for psilocybin, a hallucinogenic compound found in certain mushrooms, People reports. The report also confirmed his body was recovered from a retention pond and noted signs consistent with water immersion.

According to police, he had left home on foot without his phone. Family and friends feared something was wrong, The Independent reports.

Following confirmation of his death, Lil Jon, born Jonathan Smith, released a heartfelt statement mourning the loss of his only son. “I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother and I are devastated,” the rapper said. He described Nathan as “the kindest human being you would ever meet” and “an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and graduate of NYU.”

Smith was laid to rest on Feb. 18.

RELATED CONTENT: Lil Jon’s Son, DJ Young Slade, Found Dead In Georgia Pond After Days-long Search