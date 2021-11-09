Cayman Kelly, the 1st African-American Voice of ESPN Radio, Lands Deal As Voice of the NHL

Acclaimed radio personality and voiceover artist Cayman Kelly announced that he had recently inked a deal to expand his coverage and serve also as ESPN’s official voice for the NHL.

ESPN’s parent company Walt Disney announced in March that it had secured a seven-year rights agreement with the NHL beginning with the 2021-22 season.

The deal allows ESPN or ABC to show 25 games and half of the playoffs each season, Stanley Cup finals in four of the seven years, along with many other games via streaming. Representing a return by the league to ESPN after being absent for over a decade, the network plans to use the opportunity to broadly expand its streaming plans: offering NHL games via ESPN+ and Hulu, streaming more than 1,100 regular-season games. Kelly’s smooth, professional sound will soon be instantly recognized by NHL fans across the country.

“Cayman brings an unmatched sound and primetime feel to everything he does,” said David Roberts, ESPN Senior Vice President of Production. “We are excited to work with him and look forward to his advice differentiating the sound of ESPN Audio.”

“I remember David Roberts telling me, that signing with ESPN Radio was just the tip of the iceberg and that with my talent there were so many opportunities that would unfold for me,” said Kelly.

“And he was right. So, many things have happened to expand my Voice-Over territory. And now doing voiceover work for the NHL is pretty exciting to me for a lot of reasons. But right now I’m really just reflecting on how it serves as an important reminder that I’ve been so blessed in my career. Gratitude is important to me. And I’m also proud to be working amidst so many sports legends and luminaries in the field. Knowing that your work means something – that you are creating a legacy that might impact your kids – well, that’s a special bonus. Our children are growing up in a world where anything is possible for them, regardless of their background or skin color.”

