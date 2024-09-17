Politics by Daniel Johnson CBC PAC Launches Pro-Haitian American Ad Campaign In New York District The Congressional Black Caucus Political Action Committee launched a digital advertising campaign on Sept. 16 aimed at combating the lies former president Donald Trump pushed about Haitian immigrants







The Congressional Black Caucus Political Action Committee launched a digital advertising campaign on Sept. 16 aimed at combating the lies about Haitian immigrants former president Donald Trump pushed at the presidential debate between himself and Vice President Kamala Harris. The price tag for the digital campaign has been reported at five figures, placing it between $10,000 and $99,000.

According to NBC News, the CBC PAC is urging voters in New York’s 4th District to vote “in an act of unity against bigoted attacks,” and although the district is currently controlled by Republicans, Democrats believe they can wrest control during their bid to retake control of the House of Representatives.

The ad, titled “Unity,” features narration from a Haitian-American woman and prominently positions Trump’s incendiary statements against Haitians and Haiti such as his statement in 2016 that he considered Haiti a “shithole country” and his comments at the debate that Haitian immigrants were eating and abusing pets in Springfield, Ohio.

According to Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), the Chairman of the CBC PAC, the messaging is part of a Democratic push to create unity. “Every day between now and Election Day, Haitian Americans are going to hear a message of unity from the party of progress, inclusion, and the American dream — that is the Democratic Party,” Rep. Gregory Meeks said. “While Republicans seek to divide our communities by creating wild conspiracies and disrespecting our cultures, Democrats are working hard to make the American dream possible for all.”

According to NBC News, the advertisement, in contrast to the Republican Party’s attempt to otherize the Haitian immigrant community, establishes them as just as American as any other group.

The ad opens with the narrator saying “They want to tear us apart.” Then clips of Trump’s previous statements play before the narrator begins speaking again, “Demeaning our culture and creating conspiracies that harm our families. Isn’t our hustle and sweat as good? Isn’t the American dream for us, too? Vote this November.”

The ad closes with an appeal to Haiti’s national motto, which appears on the country’s flag. “Remember, our unity is our strength. L’union fait la force.”

The CBC PAC ads are going to be aired as the Trump campaign gears up for a rally in the 4th District in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 18. Currently, the district is represented by Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, who is facing a challenge from Democrat Laura Gillen.

