CBMAS First-ever Best Tattoo Category to Help Raise Money for Michael James Jackson Foundation

The Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAS) announced the extension of their “Show Us Your Favorite Tattoo” charity category until May 1, 2023. This category is open at TheCrushies.com to anyone age 21+ who wants to enter their favorite tattoo for a chance to win a Global Crushie Trophy for themselves, and their tattoo artist.

Only $50 to enter your favorite tattoo with all proceeds donated to The Michael James Jackson Foundation (MJF Scholarships).

“We are helping literally change the face of American brewing,” said Garrett Oliver, Founder & Chair of MJF, and Brewmaster of The Brooklyn Brewery. “We sent more people of color to Siebel Institute of Technology last year, than had attended the entire previous decade – the MJF is about genuine and lasting change.”

The first 250 to enter their tattoo will automatically receive Post Malone’s WORLD PONG LEAGUE for free ($25 value) compliments of Spin Master Games.

“Post Malone’s WORLD PONG LEAGUE and CBMAS together makes a lot of sense, they go hand in hand!” Jason Gagnon EP/ Head of Creative Marketing for Spin Master Games.

“Tattoos are empowering, they look awesome, and they just make life cooler!” said CBMAS Co-founder Jim McCune. “Tattoos and craft beer are synonymous.”

The awards ceremony will be on May 8th at the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference. For additional information, visit craftbeermarketingawards.com.