Meteorologist Elise Dione Finch Henriques Remembered After Sudden Death At Age 51

CBS-New York published a heartfelt eulogy remembering meteorologist Elise Dione Finch Henriques who passed away suddenly over the weekend at 51.

On Sunday night, WCBS confirmed Henriques’ passing just two days after she was live on air. Her cause of death has not been confirmed.

“Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work,” the television station wrote in a statement.

“She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon.”

She was a 16-year veteran with the station having joined in 2007 as a weekend meteorologist and most recently appearing on the morning news with Mary Calvi and Chris Wragge. In September 2022, Henriques joined Cindy Hsu on the 9 a.m. newscast.

“She was our bright light in the morning,” the station continued. “We had the great pleasure of working with Elise for 16 years.”

The station noted how “sudden and unexpected” her death was as she was just on the air on Friday and was only 51 years old when she passed at a local hospital two days later. She was also a dedicated meteorologist who would do on-the-scene reports no matter the weather.

“Every major weather event, Elise reported on – many in the elements,” they wrote.

WCBS anchor Jessica Moore fought back tears while announcing Finch’s death on-air Sunday, NY Post reports. She also shared a heartfelt tribute on Twitter that included a few photos of her colleague.

“Elise was fiercely loyal to those she loved, a straight shooter, a consummate professional, and made me laugh until I cried,” Moore wrote. “But above all she was completely devoted to her family, especially her daughter Grace. I love you so much, my friend. Heaven now has an angel like no other.”

Henriques was a graduate of Mount Vernon High School and obtained her Bachelor of Science degree and the prestigious President’s Award from Georgetown University. She earned a Master of Science degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University.

Henriques leaves behind her husband of nearly 10 years, Graig Henriques, and their daughter Grace.

