News by Mary Spiller Shocking CCTV Footage Allegedly Shows Diddy Assaulting Cassie Ventura In 2016 The hotel CCTV footage seems to corroborate claims made by Ventura against Combs in her 2023 lawsuit.









A disturbing hotel surveillance video obtained by CNN allegedly shows Sean “Diddy” Combs physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura back in 2016.

The exclusive footage procured by CNN is tagged with the date of March 5, 2016, and is a series of different angles of several CCTV cameras from inside the halls of a Los Angeles Intercontinental Century City hotel. When the video begins, a woman who appears to be Ventura is seen in a hoodie and leggings, carrying her things, as she exits a hotel room without shoes on and waits for the elevator. Just a few moments later, the footage captures a man who appears to be Combs running up behind her wearing just a towel. He grabbed her by the neck forced her to the ground and proceeded to kick her several times before attempting to drag her back towards the room they both exited from.

Another frame showed Ventura standing up and trying to pick up her things off the floor and then trying to use the hotel’s courtesy phone located in the hall.

Diddy returned into the frame a moment later pushed the 27-year-old singer and began to throw things at her from a table near the elevator.

The CNN-released video seems to align directly with a lawsuit claim filed by Ventura back in November of 2023 against her former boss and boyfriend, Combs. In it, she accused him of “physical abuse, sexual assault, and sex trafficking,” throughout their relationship together

Douglas H. Wigdor, Ventura’s attorney, said, “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office also issued a lengthy statement on May 17, about the 2016 surveillance video

The statement posted to Instagram began, “We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles. We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch.”

“If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately, we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted. As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services.”

RELATED CONTENT: Diddy’s Legal Team Challenges Rape Allegation As False And Seeks Dismissal