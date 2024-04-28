Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Diddy Files To Dismiss Claims In Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Says Law Did Not Exist At Time Diddy's lawyers urge for the claims of revenge porn and human trafficking to be dismissed as laws against them did not exist when the incident allegedly happen.









Sean “Diddy” Combs is fighting back against some claims listed in one of his sexual assault lawsuits. His lawyers filed a motion on April 26 to dismiss the claims due to the laws against them not existing at the time.

Joi Dickerson-Neal sued Combs last year for allegedly drugging and assaulting her at her Harlem apartment in 1991. She claims that the defamed media mogul videotaped the assault without her knowledge then proceeded to share footage of it with his friends, as reported by the Associated Press. Dickerson-Neal was 19-years-old at the time.

In her lawsuit, she listed the claims of revenge porn and human trafficking. However, the New York State Revenge Porn Law and New York Services for Victims of Human Trafficking Law did not exist until years later.

Under these grounds, Combs’ defense team urged for dismissal of the claims without prejudice. However, while trying to get the motion passed, the defendant still denied all the accusations. Furthermore, the former Revolt chairman argued that Dickerson-Neal was attempting to exploit the laws, which allowed her to pursue legal action against him by the extended statute of limitations.

This lawsuit comes at the heels of multiple others, one significantly from Diddy’s ex-partner Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. Her November 2023 filing, which they settled a day later, claimed over a decade of alleged abuse from the entertainer. It also sparked a trend for others to come forward with their own allegations against him.

In February, a record producer filed a lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of soliciting prostitutes and sexually harassing him. In connection with the human trafficking claims, the FBI raided the entrepreneur’s homes in both Miami and Los Angeles. Combs also stepped down from his position with media platform Revolt and removed himself from the public eye.

As Combs’ legal troubles deepen, he continues to maintain his innocence despite the mounting accusations.

RELATED CONTENT: Cassie Reportedly Cooperating With Federal Probe Of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs